OUTDOORS: The go-to trails of the Grand Mesa

It did not take long for the summer heat to make its presence known — mid-90s by the second week of June!
The weather gods seem to have skipped the usual gradual warm-up. The heat just makes riding Buzzard Gulch, Electric Hills and even the RAT in the mid-day sun a non-starter. An early morning or an evening ride makes more sense.
Of course, an attractive option is to head for the high country. Usually by this time of the year the Uncompahgre Plateau has shed its winter coat. The trails along the spine of the plateau on the Uncompahgre National Forest have dried out enough to allow passage on a bike. The singletrack trails on the Plateau closest to Montrose are certainly an option.
For my money, the non-motorized singletrack trails on the Grand Mesa are my go-to rides. Depending on the snowpack those trails open up in late June. The current riding options on the Mesa got their start in 2004. One notable exception is the West Bench Trail that connects the Mesa Lakes area to the Powderhorn ski slopes. I cross-country skied that trail back in 1976.
In 2004 the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) embarked on a multi-year project with the U.S. Forest Service to build the Flowing Park and Mesa Top trails.
Flowing Park snakes out to the visually stunning southwest rim of the Grand Mesa and connects with the Indian Point Trail to create a 14-mile cherry-stemmed loop. The wildflowers along the trail in July create a cacophony of color. On a clear day the La Sal Mountains in Utah are visible. The ride is relatively flat, but rocky closer to the rim.
By 2015 the Mesa Top Trail that connects the Flowing Park Trail with Highway 65 was completed. Mesa Top is more technically challenging than Flowing Park and spends a lot of time in the dark timber. Point-to-point the trail is 7 miles long, so you can either shuttle a vehicle or ride the upper end of the Palisade Plunge and Forest Service Road 109 back to the start.
In 2016 COPMOBA started working on additional singletrack projects that added another 10 miles of trail. The 3-mile Crane Lake Trail and the 7-mile County Line Trail are the result of that effort. The Crane Lake Trail adds a singletrack option to Flowing Park Trailhead from a popular camping area along Forest Service Road 109.
The County Line Trail follows much of the popular cross-country ski trail. Several reroutes were built to avoid marshy and boggy stretches. The west side of the trail winds through a dense spruce forest that witnessed a major blow down on June 6, 2020. More than 100 trees had to be cleared to make the trail passable. An additional connecter was built to link the Mesa Top Trail and County Line.
A long-time cycling buddy, Dan Antonelli, just reported that the West Bench Trail near Powderhorn and Flowing Park/Indian Point are rideable. Dan and a few other dedicated mountain bikers spend trail time each year hauling in a chainsaw to clear the trails of deadfall. I imagine Mesa Top Trail will open soon.
It has been nearly 18 years since these trails got their start. The trails were designed and built, in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service, by volunteers, mostly mountain bikers. That seems like a long time to get them built but consider that there is a very short window in the summer and early fall to access the high country. There were few close access points to the new trails, so a lot of time was spent just hiking to the new construction. In addition, they were built without a high-dollar grant.
These trails along with the developed bike trails at the Powderhorn Mountain Resort make a nice summer compliment to the well-known Grand Valley mountain bike trails.
If you go: All the trails mentioned are on MTB Project, as well as a few that aren’t listed above. The upper 9 miles of the Palisade Plunge, before it drops off into oblivion, is accessible from the Mesa Top Trailhead along Highway 65.