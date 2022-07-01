OUTDOORS: The jumping mouse is a rare breed

My grandmother was a tough old pioneer type woman, standing well under 5 feet tall. She outlived her seven siblings, husband and only child. The lady survived the Great Depression and seeing her husband, his brothers, and all her brothers fight in World War II, often saying she needed a scorecard to keep track of where they were all located during the fight.
This woman once caught two young men breaking into our basement. She went after them with a piece of wood that we used to prop open the window during warm afternoons, that stick being the closest thing she could find. When she was done with the two burglars, she had them remembering the words to the Hail Mary and running as fast as they could to get away from the “crazy old short woman.”
Since I was thrust into her custody at a very young age, she had little patience for “whiny, spoiled, back-talking little kids.” I always told her that I would tell any such kids that should I run into, that she had no patience for them. She answered me with a whack upside the head, her usual response. I offer this preamble so you might understand why the happenings I am about to describe, was such a shock to me.
I was outside in the woodlot on a quiet summer’s morning, when I heard my grandmother screaming at the top of her lungs, for someone to come to her assistance. I charged into the kitchen, fully expecting to see the masked marauder, the cookie monster, and an African Boomslang snake in full coil, as she was standing on a chair, tears running down her face. In the far corner of the kitchen floor, stood a small rodent, obviously scared of the crazy woman in hysterics, and her shouting about the “killer mouse.”
“That’s not a mouse, Gram,” I said, “it’s a vole. We don’t have mice.” She replied with a whack upside my head.
Colorado is home to eight species of voles, but also has mice and rats. Voles have fairly short tails and appear heavy in the body. Mice have long tails, about as long as their entire body. There are five distinct varieties, and 23 different species of mice that call Colorado home. One you have probably never heard of, let alone seen, is the Preble’s meadow jumping mouse.
The Preble’s meadow jumping mouse (PMJM), Zopus hudonius preble, in case you wondered, is a very rare mammal that lives in dense vegetation along shrub dominated, streamside habitats. Their range starts along the foothills of southeastern Wyoming and runs south along the Colorado Front Range to around Colorado Springs.
These little critters can reach 9 inches in length, but over half of that is tail. They are completely nocturnal and hibernate for 8 months out of the year, further limiting your chance to ever see one.
The PMJM has a distinct dark stripe down the middle of its back, bordered on either side by gray to orange-brown fur. They enter hibernation as early as September, in a burrow underground usually facing north, and will not emerge until May. Their diet changes with the season, but usually consists of insects, seeds, fungus and fruits. These are not the mice you are going to encounter in your basement or in the barn.
Most species of mice seldom live a full year in the wild. The PMJM is unique in the fact that they can live three years and have two litters each year with an average size of five young. Pretty good for an animal that hibernates eight months a year.
What makes the PMJM unique amongst all the other species of mice is their ability to jump. They have disproportionately long hind legs, very oversized compared to the rest of their body. What keeps them balanced is that very long tail, especially when they stand on their hind legs.
Normally, jumping mice run along on all four legs, or sort of bounce along in a series of very short hops. When you frighten one, they can take off in a powerful jump, reaching out as much as 13 feet, using those powerful hind legs. The problem with their leap is that it lacks accuracy, and the flight can be very erratic.
The Preble’s meadow jumping mouse was discovered in Colorado in 1899 by Edward A. Preble. In 1995, the PMJM was listed as a threatened species by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). On July 10, 2008, the USFWS removed them from the Endangered Species Act, and has listed them as a “threatened species.”
Once the glaciers receded from the Front Range of Colorado and southeastern Wyoming, the climate became much drier. The area where the PMJM could thrive was confined to the riparian systems along streams and creeks, where moisture was plentiful. The eastern boundary for them is probably where the dry shortgrass of the prairie begins.
The problems facing the PMJM revolve around their small area in which they can survive. The glaciers took care of most of their habitat, and development is probably threatening the rest, with the dry conditions in recent years not helping much.
Imagine if my grandmother had seen a Preble’s meadow jumping mouse, and where it would have landed when it freaked out by her screaming. That thing could have bounced around the kitchen like an oversized grasshopper, with a crazy old pioneer woman in hysterics.
The fear of mice, called musophobia or murophobia, is a real thing. It can be caused by a frightening experience involving mice, maybe like seeing one jump 13 feet, or a general fear of germs and diseases. I never mentioned the meltdown or fear of mice to my grandmother ever again. Because of the way my grandmother raised me, I suffer from traumatophobia, which is the fear of getting whacked in the head.
