OUTDOORS: The legal battle over corner crossings

An upcoming court decision may affect your ability to access public lands. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

Every outdoor person has at least one chink in the armor of their honesty. From personal experience, I can attest that it is a rare stretch of river that doesn’t look more inviting to a fisher but for a couple of “No Trespassing” signs.

As a fid, getting permission to hunt or fish on neighboring ranches and farms was no big deal.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?