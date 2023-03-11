OUTDOORS: The legal battle over corner crossings

Every outdoor person has at least one chink in the armor of their honesty. From personal experience, I can attest that it is a rare stretch of river that doesn’t look more inviting to a fisher but for a couple of “No Trespassing” signs.
As a fid, getting permission to hunt or fish on neighboring ranches and farms was no big deal.
You stopped at the farmhouse and asked permission, agreeing to close all the gates and not do any harm to the property. On the way out, you would stop back at the farmhouse and offer to share a pheasant, rabbit, or some trout with the landowner as a thanks for their allowing you to share their property. And the fish or game was already cleaned for them too. It was called respect.
Most of us have to rely on the vast number of public lands available to us in the West, and herein lies the controversy around “corner crossing.”
Many of the rural areas have fence lines that mark where private lands end, and public lands begin. This is a leftover from the 1800s when railroad companies were granted plots in a checkerboard pattern as they traversed the region.
The leftover today, is parcels of public land and parcels of private land are intermingled with fences connecting at their corners. People recreating rely on GPS and topographic maps to negotiate public land boundaries.
It is simply a matter of finding the corner pin, marking the land boundaries, and stepping from one parcel of public ground to another parcel of public ground, without stepping on private lands. This usually happens without any conflict. Many landowners allow people access or grant easements for just such purposes.
It is estimated that 404,000 acres of land in Wyoming and 1.6 million acres across the Western states are “landlocked” and off-limits to the public because of no public access. Another study that includes all the lands of the Western United States found that more than 8 million acres have a corner-lock, and tens of thousands of corner locks exist throughout the region.
The issue of corner crossing came to light after four hunters from Missouri used a ladder to climb over a fence to access public lands near Elk Mountain, Wyoming, never setting foot on the adjacent 22,000-acre private ranch.
The landowner sued the hunters and charged them with trespassing, stating that stepping over private property violates the landowner’s airspace.
Theoretically, a landowner owns a parcel in fee simple absolute, has title that goes to the center of the earth, and reaches out into the atmosphere over the parcel. This is where the whole “airspace argument stems from.
The hunters in this case were charged with criminal trespassing but were found not guilty for the charge by a jury in Carbon County, Wyoming. There is a federal civil case against the hunters that could have major repercussions for all of us. This lawsuit will hopefully sort this out.
Some proposed compromises suggest creating a corridor on each corner, defining where the public can and cannot cross. Many of these proposed corridors would be restricted to foot traffic only.
The Stock Growers Association recommends land exchanges to eliminate these choke points where private landowners don’t want to cooperate or where a corner crossing isn’t feasible. There already exist many tools that allow landowners to grant access on a volunteer basis.
This issue is not just being decided over the Wyoming case. In Utah, tensions are escalating between the U.S. Forest Service and a landowner over a road to a popular skiing and hiking spot. Closer to home, Colorado anglers are sparring with private clubs over their fishing rights on streams across the state.
With the continuously improving technology with mapping programs and GPS, more people are taking to public lands, so these cases are probably just the beginning.
The hunters in the Wyoming case have asked that the civil case in federal court be dismissed based on the interpretation that it runs afoul of laws passed by Congress, including the Unlawful Enclosures Act that generally prohibits landowners from fencing people out of public property.
The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee has proposed that trespass be its No. 1 topic for study before lawmakers begin their 2023 session. This committee will also be investigating the issue including trespass by drone and a comparison of criminal trespass with trespass for hunting purposes. The outcome could potentially lay the groundwork for Colorado to follow.
The west continues to change, and not necessarily for the better. Billionaires are buying up longtime family-owned ranches, and the changing climate and droughts are drying up grasslands and ranch land. Throw the legal issues into the mix, and public access as we know it may no longer exist.
The corner crossing case is scheduled to be heard in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming next summer. The Colorado stream access case is proceeding, but slowly. Perhaps the court is waiting for a decision in the Wyoming case.
I wish we could go back in time to when we just asked permission, acted like responsible outdoor people, and shared our bounty with the rancher. Stay tuned, as this one will affect us all.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-986-1071 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org