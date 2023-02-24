OUTDOORS: The mighty Zippo lighter

Zippo lighters have a huge place in the outdoor world, and a historical significance. (Mark Rackay/ Special to the MDP)

Mr. Caster’s pockets were a virtual treasure trove of useful artifacts, tools, toys, garbage, fishing tackle, ammunition, and a wide assortment of other things, all of them very intriguing to the hyper-active, short attention spanned 10-year-old, always by his side.

You see, Mr. Caster was my old man mentor of all the outdoor sports, and some of the indoor sports that I am sure my grandmother did not want me to learn.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?