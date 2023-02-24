OUTDOORS: The mighty Zippo lighter

Mr. Caster’s pockets were a virtual treasure trove of useful artifacts, tools, toys, garbage, fishing tackle, ammunition, and a wide assortment of other things, all of them very intriguing to the hyper-active, short attention spanned 10-year-old, always by his side.
You see, Mr. Caster was my old man mentor of all the outdoor sports, and some of the indoor sports that I am sure my grandmother did not want me to learn.
In a shirt pocket, there was always a plug of tobacco used when he could not smoke. When he smoked, it was Chesterfield Kings. I am convinced that Chesterfields were made from barn floor sweepings and rolled up in newspaper, but Mr. Caster sure enjoyed them.
I tried one once: once. The dry heaves lasted a mere two hours, only to be replaced by the world’s worst headache. Lesson learned.
Whenever Mr. Caster lit up a smoke, he grabbed his Zippo lighter. A flick of the wheel produced a flame that ignited the cigarette, and then extinguished the flame by closing the lid which did so with a satisfying clack sound. Mr. Caster carried that lighter all across Europe during the war. I really wanted a Zippo lighter.
A gentleman by the name of George Blaisdell created the Zippo lighter in 1932, in the town of Bradford, Pennsylvania. He received the patent in 1936. Blaisdell was an oil engineer who wanted to make a pocket-sized lighter that would operate in windy conditions. He named the lighter “Zippo” because he really liked the sound of the word “zipper.” I guess every genius has an eccentric side.
Anyway, the Zippo was classified as a windproof lighter, and was able to stay lit in most moderate wind conditions. The Zippo is no match for some of the newer butane operated lighters available today. Some of the newer lighters are actually a pocket-sized blow torch.
Zippo lighters have a tiny fuel tank that was stuffed with a cotton type fluff, so the liquid fuel did not spill out in your pocket. The fuel used was good old white gas or lighter fluid, consisting mostly of naphtha, a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture that is generally odorless.
All the parts on a Zippo are replaceable. A wick brings the fuel to the flame by capillary action. There is a wheel you roll with a thumb that makes sparks from a replaceable flint. The flints are replaceable and were sold in a pack of five. Most folks carried a couple extra flints inside the fuel compartment of the lighter. If I recall correctly, a flint was good for about 3,000 lights.
You needed to keep a can of lighter fluid around when you used a Zippo. The fuel would evaporate from the lighter in about two weeks, rendering the empty lighter useless.
A fresh fill was enough to take care of most survival and campfire needs so Mr. Caster seldom brought the can along on trips. He carried a few strike anywhere kitchen matches as a backup.
Zippo lighters were a high-quality item. The company offered a lifetime guarantee, that if it ever breaks down, no matter how old, the company will repair or replace the lighter for free. I never knew of one that failed except for when it was out of fuel or a flint needed to be replaced.
The real popularity for Zippo lighters came during the Second World War. The standard silver colored lighter was standard gear for just about everyone in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. During that time frame, all Zippo lighters produced went to the Allied war effort.
During the war, brass was needed for ammunition casings, so Zippo had to make their casings from stainless steel. Once the war ended, the Zippo lighter went back to the traditional brass case.
Zippo lighters maintained their popularity during the Korean war and Vietnam. It is estimated that 200,0000 Zippo lighters were used by military personnel in the Vietnam war. There are several war stories floating around about a Zippo carried in a shirt pocket stopping an enemy bullet.
The usefulness as a survival tool for an outdoor person was somewhat limited with the Zippo. While it was a reliable tool for the fire-starting business, you were limited by the fuel supply. It was necessary that you remember to fill the lighter before every trip or carry an extra can of fuel with you. It was best served with a backup of something else. Every campfire Mr. Caster and I shared in the woods was pleasantly ignited by his Zippo.
The famous Zippo lighter was the king of the heap until 1973, when something new pushed them down the hill. In accordance with the “disposable society,” Bic introduced the disposable butane lighter. The “Flick My Bic” can produce 3,000 lights before you have to pitch it.
You can buy disposable lighters for very little these days. I have seen 10 packs of the Bic knockoffs for a couple bucks. For what a good Zippo and a can of fuel will cost you, you can buy a shoebox full of disposable lighters.
The disposable lighter is cheap enough that you can carry a handful with you when you head to the woods. I have them in several places in my pack, in my first aid kit, and a couple in my pocket. The one drawback to butane is that it does not work in extreme cold weather. To solve that, carry the lighter in a warm pocket, close to your body.
You can still buy a Zippo today, but their popularity is almost nonexistent. I still get a warm memory of Mr. Caster every time I hear the lid on one clack shut. I never did buy a Zippo for myself, nor did I take up smoking Chesterfield Kings. I guess I learned something along the way.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse, call 970-986-1071 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org