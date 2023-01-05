blue jay

A Steller's jay, more commonly referred to as a blue jay.

 (Submitted photo)

My grandfather had a set way of doing everything and his breakfast preparation routine was no exception. He would first make a slice of toast and set it on a plate. Next, he would return to the stove and fry an egg, to be placed on the slice of toast.

One summer camping trip, I was sitting in a camp chair by the fire while my grandfather was going through his breakfast ritual. He laid the piece of toast on a plate and set it on the seat of the vacant camp stool next to mine. As he was frying up his egg, a Steller’s jay (a member of the same family of birds as the blue jay) flew in and grabbed his piece of toast, and in a comical fashion, headed away with it.



