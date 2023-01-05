My grandfather had a set way of doing everything and his breakfast preparation routine was no exception. He would first make a slice of toast and set it on a plate. Next, he would return to the stove and fry an egg, to be placed on the slice of toast.
One summer camping trip, I was sitting in a camp chair by the fire while my grandfather was going through his breakfast ritual. He laid the piece of toast on a plate and set it on the seat of the vacant camp stool next to mine. As he was frying up his egg, a Steller’s jay (a member of the same family of birds as the blue jay) flew in and grabbed his piece of toast, and in a comical fashion, headed away with it.
When my grandfather returned with his egg, and noticed his toast was missing, he unleashed an oath at me, accusing the “usual suspect” of stealing his breakfast. I professed my innocence profusely, but my past reputation in such matters delivered me a swift conviction. I usually ate everything that was not locked away or nailed down. During a normal day, I consumed enough food to supply a platoon of marines for a month on a recon mission.
Blue jays, known scientifically as Cyanocitta cristata are a member of the Corvidae family. Jays are the loudest and flashiest member of the Corvidae family, which includes the regular Colorado birds like ravens, crows and magpies. There are 10 members living in North America. The most common jay in Colorado is the Steller’s jay, native to western North America.
The Steller’s jay is sometimes called the long-crested jay, mountain jay, or pine jay. Steller’s jays make their home in the forested areas and is sometimes mistakenly called a “blue jay.” While they make look somewhat similar, they are very different birds. Steller’s jays replace the blue jay in most areas, however, there has been some hybridization in Colorado.
Steller’s Jay have been the closest thing to a blue jay in Colorado until recently. Folks from back east know that the blue jay is very popular there. In fact, the blue jay is listed as the “most recognizable bird” in the world. Over the past 10 or 15 years, the blue jay has been making his way into our fair state. This subtle entrance of the blue jay, along with the hybridization with the Steller’s, is making the sightings of blue jays a more common occurrence here.
Blue jays have a rare characteristic in birds, called sexual monomorphism. This means that the males and females look the same. I guess the other jays can tell them apart, but we generally can’t. Males are a slight amount larger in body size, but unless you witness their courting behavior, you may never know for sure.
During their mating time, blue jays are found in groups, typically of three to 10 birds. In these groups, a single female blue jay determines the behavior of the surrounding males. For example, when a female begins to fly, the males follow, or when the female lands, the group of males will also land. Very similar to the behavior of boys at the school bus stop. Once the female Blue jay chooses her mate from the crowd, they typically become monogamous mates for life.
A long life a blue jay can have, living around seven years in the wild. There was a blue jay studied by researchers that lived over 17 years in the wild, and one that made it past 26 years in captivity.
Scientists have long considered the Corvidae family of birds, which includes ravens, crows and blue jays, to be the amongst the smartest animals on earth. For example, jays are smart enough to understand patience. They are known to sit back and wait while humans are having a picnic, then swoop in and finish the scraps when the people are finished. Sometimes they don’t wait and steal toast from the plate when you are not looking.
One of the main predators of the blue jay is the red shouldered hawk, but just about all hawks and owls will attack a blue jay given the chance. Blue jays are so smart that they can imitate the sound a hawk makes once they are spotted. This act often times prevents a blue jay from becoming a blue-plate special on the lunch menu.
Because of their somewhat larger size, blue jays tend to dominate the activity around a backyard bird feeder, to the point that some folks consider them a bully. I have seen a group of jays go after a squirrel, sending him to parts unknown, when he tried to get on a bird feeder with a few jays already there.
When you see a blue jay fly, your first thought is how slow he appears, never in a hurry to get anywhere. They seem to glide effortlessly, only flapping their wings occasionally. Their normal top speed is somewhere around 25 mph, making them easy prey for a hawk or falcon, who can reach 180 mph in a dive bomb attack. This probably explains why they have a vocal hawk alarm system.
We are not really sure why the blue jay has been moving into Colorado. One theory is that they were reluctant to cross the great treeless prairies, giving to their relatively slow flight, making them an easier target for the flying predators. As humans have expanded across the plains, planting trees everywhere, the blue jays have started making the crossing.
The blue jay is not a state bird anywhere, which seems strange to me considering their popularity back east. The cardinal on the other hand, can claim state bird status for seven states. I guess there is always the baseball team to honor them, the Toronto Blue Jays.
I am happy to see them in Colorado, even though my grandfather probably would not be. If he did not buy my story about the blue jay swiping the toast, he is never going to believe a racoon ate the rest of the chocolate chip cookies. I better come up with something else.
