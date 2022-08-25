My grandfather drew the short straw, meaning he was the one who had to drive the three of us teenagers into the mountains to our drop-off point. He was somewhat less than jovial about having to miss half a day at work, and at the pull out he did at least slow down the truck enough for us to get our camping equipment out.
Our plan was a frontal assault on the back side of Beartooth Mountain, climbing to near the tree line, where we would make camp. There was an alpine lake up there rumored to be full of hungry cutthroat trout and that was all the incentive we 13-year-old kids needed.
As we were piling into our sleeping bags, we noticed a series of large thunderheads off in the distance, giving a fairly impressive light show. I said, “It looks like those storms will pass way to the west of us.” This statement later proved that I had no future as a fortune teller.
When you see a lightning bolt at night, from the distance, it appears to just disappear into the ground, and the darkness returns. That is not the way it is when you are inside the thunderstorm.
First, there is a terrible explosion, something like a 155 mm artillery shell landing on the ground you occupy. This is followed by the entire countryside lighting up like a fireworks display gone awry. Pools of fire are splashing around in every direction. And then, it is dark and ominously quiet again. The only sound you hear is that of three teenage boys beating hell for leather down the mountain.
In 2020, lightning killed 17 people, and that number was low compared to the averages. In 2021 the number was 11. Perhaps people are finally taking lightning safety seriously. Property damage is another story.
In 2019, insurance companies paid out $920 million in claims, but in 2020, that number jumped to 2.1 billion, largely because of an unprecedented number of lightning strikes over northern California.
Firefighters respond to an average of 22,600 fires per year that were started by lightning, most of these involving structures. Lightning only causes about 10 percent of the wildfires across our great nation. The vast majority are caused by people, careless people.
The Colorado Mountains are known for thunderstorms in the warm summer months, usually in the afternoons. Lightning strikes occur more often at higher altitudes because the air and climate are drier. People outdoors should maintain an increased awareness for storms that produce lightning. According to the National Weather Service there are, on average, 20 million lightning strikes annually in the United States.
In 2016, one of the deadliest, if not most bizarre, lightning strikes took place in a private hunting area of the Hardangervidda mountain plateau in central-southern Norway. The area is a frigid landscape of streams, rocks, glaciers and alpine tundra, and also home to one of the largest reindeer herds in Europe.
The scene looked like something out of a zombie apocalypse movie, showing a treeless arctic landscape dotted with hundreds of reindeer corpses. According to the Norwegian Environmental Agency, 323 reindeer were killed by a single lightning strike, making it the deadliest massacre caused by lightning on record.
Because animals tend to bunch up together when bad weather is around, lightning strikes on animals is not entirely unusual. In 2016, 21 cows in South Dakota were killed when lightning struck the metal bale feeder where they were eating from.
In 1932, a flock of 52 wild geese in Canada were killed by a single strike. Scientist believe the geese were done in by currents that run through the ground and not a direct strike. The locals reportedly gathered up the struck geese for a “wild goose dinner.” I assume the geese were at least partially cooked.
Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from the center of a thunderstorm, well beyond the audible range of thunder. Most bolts occur along the edges of the storm. Even though the storm is past your location, you are still in danger of a lightning strike.
In the event a storm catches you, here are a few things you can do to protect yourself:
• Avoid shelters with exposed openings such as picnic pavilions and camping shelters. Lightning can channel through the openings.
• Do not have close contact with the other members of your group. Spread out at least 50 feet apart to minimize the chance of everyone in the group being struck.
• Get away from water. Stay away from low spots that might accumulate rain runoff.
• Avoid a lone tree, or a small group of trees in the open at all costs. Also, stay away from any object that is higher than the surrounding terrain. A group of small trees among taller trees, or a thick forest, is a much better choice.
• Drop and move away from all metal objects such as trekking poles and pack frames. Stay far away from ATV’s when in a storm.
Learn the lightning safety position as a last resort. Crouch down on the balls of your feet while keeping them as close together as possible. Don’t allow any other part of your body to touch the ground and keep your ears covered. By keeping the surface area of your body in contact with the ground to a minimum, the threat of electricity travelling across the ground and reaching you is greatly reduced. This position should only be used as a last resort. It’s probably a good idea at this point to try and remember the words to the Hail Mary too.
The next morning on that fateful camping trip found us boys sorting through the wreckage of what was our happy campsite the evening before. We gathered up our wet sleeping bags, clothes, tent and soggy food, and began our descent down to the rendezvous point with my grandfather.
We were cold, wet, hungry and tired, but a little bit smarter and with a great deal of respect for lightning and the mountain. Whenever you challenge the mountain, in monte semper vincit, the mountain always wins.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a Director and Public Information Officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org