OUTDOORS: The old man’s favorite fishing hole

Every kid should have an old man mentor, not just a father. Fathers are all right, but from a kid’s point of view they spend entirely too much time at a place called work. What a kid needs, is someone who can take him out hunting and fishing, or just padding around in the woods, whenever you wanted. That’s where an old man comes in.
An old man will teach you all there is to know, and some things your mother would rather you did not know, about life, death, whiskey, women, sex, hunting, fishing, camping, women, smoking, cussing, women, and everything in between.
My old man was Mr. Caster. He came to me as a longtime friend of our family. He was tall, lanky, had a stubbly white beard, wrinkled hide, chewed tobacco, smoked Chesterfield Kings, drank medicine from a flask for his arthritis, knew and used all the swear words, had the temperament of a leopard with a case of the shingles, fished and hunted all the time, and knew everything about the woods. In other words, a perfect mentor. He was not my father but he had a big hand in helping me become the man I am.
Mr. Caster went fishing just about every day in the summer and hunting just about every day when the season was open. He carried me into the mountains just about anytime school did not get in the way, and sometimes we played hooky from school, especially when the fishing or hunting was good, or he wanted an early start for a weekend trip.
We had a favorite fishing hole. It was a place where the North Fork of the North Platte River came out of a canyon and entered some large hayfields. The river flowed fast in this area and wound around through thick brush and trees. People never stopped and fished here because it was private property, and everyone assumed the water was too fast to hold any fish.
Mr. Caster knew the rancher who owned the stretch of water and we had permission to fish whenever we wanted. We would park the old Jeep Wagoneer next to a bridge that crossed the river. From this jumping off point, we would walk a half-mile downstream, until the river made an abrupt 90-degree turn, creating a 100-foot-long pool, with a deep hole in the center that had to go down 15 feet during the spring runoff. The hole was always full of brown trout, and there were a few that were enormous.
We loved this particular fishing hole because it was a secret place nobody else knew about. Together we fished this hole a half-dozen times a year. In this spot, Mr. Caster taught me about his own version of conservation, never keeping more than you can use.
He taught me that there was no sense in keeping more fish than what you were going to eat for dinner. “Once you put fish in the icebox, you will never eat them again. They just don’t taste as good as when they are fresh. You could give them away to people, but most folks don’t want them either. It does not take a person long to realize that a fish that has been lugged around in a creel all day is a lousy excuse for a pork chop,” he lectured.
We would keep a couple fish for lunch or dinner back at camp. Mr. Caster kept only the middle- sized ones, not the big fish. He reasoned, “A big female brown trout will lay 500 eggs every year, and one that might be 6 or 7 will lay a thousand. That’s a lot of fish for me and you to miss out on if we was to kill her for supper. It’s best to let the babies go and keep a couple middle sized ones to eat.”
And keep a couple we did. Come lunchtime, Mr. Caster would make a few magical movements with his hands and there would be a bare spot on the ground with a pile of sticks on it. He would strike the head of kitchen match, and before I knew it, there was a roaring fire going.
We would then bring out a cast iron skillet, heat up some lard, roll the fish in salt, pepper and flour, and send them to fry. We would heat up a can of beans and open a jar of canned peaches for desert and settle down to the best meal a kid ever had, all the while talking of fish in the creek, conservation, and the woods in general.
Mr. Caster deserves a lot of the credit for the kind of hunter and fisher I grew up to be. He had a surly way of teaching, but it got through this teenage boy’s thick skull. I never intentionally violated a game law and never kept more than I would eat. I padded around with Mr. Caster for about seven or eight years before life got in the way.
I was married and lived in another state when I got word that Mr. Caster passed on. New job, college, and a lack of funds prevented me from coming home. By the time I got home, the funeral was over, and the relatives had come and gone, paying their last respects and dividing up his meager belongings. My grandmother said, “It would have been nice if they could have left you something to remember him by. I know he would have wanted you to have something. Just keep him in your heart and memories anyway.”
I decided to go up to our secret fishing spot to get away from people in general, and maybe see what the brown trout had to say about the passing of Mr. Caster. I parked my old truck in our usual jump off spot and plodded downstream to our favorite fishing hole. I caught a very small brown on the first cast, which I promptly returned to the water, just as Mr. Caster would have done.
Not much else went on for another half hour, and I wondered if the fish were sulking because of the passing of our friend. Then, my line went tight, as if I was snagged on something. I kept the pressure on, and it slowly started to move off. After a few minutes, I had a huge brown trout at my feet. She was one of those 6- or 7-year old’s Mr. Caster spoke of that laid a thousand eggs.
I thought about that fish, as she was easily 6 or 7 inches longer than any brown I had ever caught. Suddenly I realized, she was probably one of the small fish Mr. Caster caught and released some years back. I gently set her back in the water where she slowly swam back into the deep hole she came out of. I realized we had both lost a friend and we would have to go on without him from here on. I never went back to that fishing spot, but I think Mr. Caster makes an appearance there once in a while. I know he pops up in my heart whenever I am afield, probably to make sure I don’t keep more fish than I can eat. Thanks Mr. Caster for helping out a young kid and teaching him some things about the woods.
