OUTDOORS: The outdoors is better with your better half

When my wife and I were first married, we spent every weekend together in the outdoors. Depending on the season, it was always about hunting or fishing. We even went fishing on our honeymoon. We had to, as we were married in May and the hunting season was closed, leaving only fishing.
This arrangement lasted a half-dozen years, and life got in the way. As Zorba the Greek once said, “I’m a man, so I’m married. Wife, children, house — everything. The full catastrophe.”
Fishing, hunting and camping had to take a back seat. Sure, I got to go but the wife had to stay behind and keep the home fires from burning down the house.
As the kids got older, I began taking them along on as many trips as I could. My son really took a shine to fishing, so he was my constant companion on the water. Again, my wife took a back seat to the kids, except for the occasional day trips.
I am always alert for possible marital pitfalls and try to avoid them at all costs. One way to avoid said pitfalls is to include your spouse in your outdoor activities. You will never find a better hunting or fishing buddy than the person you share your life with.
Women have always fallen behind in the outdoor sports, but that seems to be changing. In a 2019 special report on fishing, it was reported that there are 17.7 million female anglers, up 6% from 2015. In 2020, females accounted for 36% of all fishing participants in the U.S.
The statistics for just about all outdoor sports show the participation of women on the rise. For example, 26% of all backpackers are women, compared to 19% just 10 years ago. And 40% of all hikers are women.
In America, around 12.5 million people take part in the hunting sports, and that number has fallen some in the past 15 years. Surprisingly, the number of female hunters has held steady, and more young girls than ever are hunting.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 1.2 million women hunt in America, accounting for around 9% of the hunting population. Hunting used to be a father-son activity, but recently there are more and more dads taking their daughters out to hunt.
In her book Why Women Hunt, author and hunter K. J. Houtman conducted interviews with 18 women who hunt, to find their motivations for taking part in the sport. She found one of the common reasons was to fill the freezer with meat for the family. Not just any meat, but healthy meat that has been feeding on natural grasses, leaves, nuts and berries, completely free of chemical additives.
There is some sense to that reasoning. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that some 143 drugs, chemicals and pesticides are likely to be found in raw domestic meat and poultry. Of those, 42 are known to cause cancer, or suspected to cause cancer.
Houtman said, “It goes beyond that for many women. For some it’s a sense of independence that comes from possessing the skills to hunt, the ability to provide food without relying on others.”
Many women grew up in families that fish and hunt, and many are married to a spouse that takes part in the sport. For many of them, life also gets in the way, and they never really seize the opportunity to go, don’t take the time, or in some cases, are never invited to take part. When it comes to learning about the outdoors, hunting or fishing, sometimes a husband is not necessarily the best person to teach the basics, but there is an alternative.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is very proactive in getting women and youth involved in the outdoors, especially hunting. CPW sponsors a program called Hunter Outreach that seeks out people with non-hunting backgrounds. It offers clinics, seminars, advice and educational hunts for novice hunters of all ages.
For the ladies who want to learn about hunting and fishing, there is Women Afield, a Hunter Outreach program dedicated to teaching women basic hunting, shooting sport, and angling skills in a comfortable environment. Women Afield offers seminars and clinics to teach the basics in the classroom, on the range, and on mentored hunts with plenty of hands-on experience. More information is available at www.cpw.state.co.us.
When the time comes that the kids move out of the house, the husband and wife that shared the outdoors together can really enjoy the time available that was missing all those years. Finally, they can take trips together and do the things outdoors that family obligations prevented in the past.
For a couple that grew apart, the empty nest time can be a nightmare. Perhaps a common interest in outdoor activities, like a fishing trip, might help to bridge the gap. For others that maintained the outdoor activity together, even if it was less often, the time can be a golden opportunity.
That is where my wife and I are at now. This week marks 45 years we have been married. I am asked all the time by people “why she puts up with you” and I really don’t have the answer, except to say we survived it all together.
It was not always easy as she survived all the crazy things I was involved in, from racing offshore powerboats, law enforcement, tournament fishing, running charter fishing businesses and even owning a marina, she has always been supportive and by my side. Now is the time for her to enjoy the outdoors with me, and she is excited.
By the close of 2022 we will have hunted or fished on three continents, and we have trips on two more continents booked for 2023. We have saved and planned for these trips for many years but unfortunately, COVID delayed it some.
The “full catastrophe” doesn’t always have to be bad. Let it be a stepping stone, and not a stumbling block for your relationship, and share the outdoors together. It worked for us. Happy anniversary girl, and here is to 45 more.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org