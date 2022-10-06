OUTDOORS: The perspective of Courthouse Mountain and John Denver

On Aug. 26, 1974, musician John Denver may have recorded the most important concert of his career. Singing with his band at the Los Angeles Universal Amphitheater, he belted out many fan favorites; but at the end of the performance, to the crowd’s enchantment, he belted out Rocky Mountain High. The lines are etched into America’s musical canon.

That piece and the folk traditions of the 1960s and ‘70s seem like ancient history. But the song’s lyrics are stuck in my head as I hike with friends up Courthouse Mountain. In a state full of 14,000-foot mountains, the 12,152 feet of this peak seem to not measure up. Yet, its rocky, steep terrain seem to capture some of the essence of Denver’s experience; the spirit of having a relationship with wild country.



