OUTDOORS: The perspective of Courthouse Mountain and John Denver

On Aug. 26, 1974, musician John Denver may have recorded the most important concert of his career. Singing with his band at the Los Angeles Universal Amphitheater, he belted out many fan favorites; but at the end of the performance, to the crowd’s enchantment, he belted out Rocky Mountain High. The lines are etched into America’s musical canon.
That piece and the folk traditions of the 1960s and ‘70s seem like ancient history. But the song’s lyrics are stuck in my head as I hike with friends up Courthouse Mountain. In a state full of 14,000-foot mountains, the 12,152 feet of this peak seem to not measure up. Yet, its rocky, steep terrain seem to capture some of the essence of Denver’s experience; the spirit of having a relationship with wild country.
Parking at the trailhead near Owl Creek Pass, the trek leads up through dense forest. Birds add a chorus as we hike through shadows of spruce and Douglas fir. The ballads of golden crowned kinglets and warbling vireos vibrate back and forth with Rocky Mountain High stuck in my head.
The song, part biography, follows a young man “born in his 27th year” who discovers a home when he first comes to the mountains.
He climbed cathedral mountains, he saw silver clouds below
He saw everything as far as you can see
And they say that he got crazy once and he tried to touch the sun
And he lost a friend but kept a memory
The trail is surprisingly steep. Friends and I huff and puff, take breaks, chug water. We glimpse expansive scenes through the forest – the ruggedness of the Cimarron Mountains: Precipice, Wetterhorn, and Coxcomb Peaks. The song continues to reverberate in my head.
Now he walks in quiet solitude the forest and the streams
Seeking grace in every step he takes
His sight is turned inside himself to try and understand
The serenity of a clear blue mountain lake
The trees fall away as the hike steepens. The panoramas unfold. Clouds punctuate the sky. And I’m thinking, what does, exactly, a relationship with our landscape heritage look like 50 years after Denver first recorded this piece?
When we are young, the answer is easy. Physical testing outdoors (trying to touch the sun) could involve hiking, swimming, fishing, camping, hunting, climbing, snowshoeing. The list goes on. Nature, as teacher, has limitless lessons; time spent is richly repaid.
Families and friends come together to take up an adventure. Courthouse Mountain sports delightful flowers – Richardson’s geranium and bluebells in late summer – and we revel in the fragrance of spruce.
Denver’s song is pushing us to be out there where the world is in the living. To be in an untamed territory is to witness the sunrise, to hearken to an elk bugle, to huddle by the campfire and grasp the multitude of stars. We live our lives in relationships by spending time together. A relationship with the land comes from spending time in it, and up to whatever physical ability we have.
As we age, the accrual of lessons widens our perspective. Nature offers a quieting to our temperament in a raging world. Patience and wisdom advance. This is how our society can be as grand as the scenery in which we live.
Now his life is full of wonder but his heart still knows some fear
Of a simple thing he cannot comprehend
Why they try to tear the mountains down to bring in a couple more
More people, more scars upon the land
John Denver died in a plane crash 25 years ago October 12. And our world has rolled along pretty far from the 1970s when it was popular to get back to the land. People flocked to the outdoors during the pandemic, but that interest has seriously receded. Maybe it was only travel of convenience. It seems like the curiosity was pretty short-lived.
Do we still care, as a people, about being outdoors? To see and experience a living world?
Back on Courthouse Mountain, though not one of the highest peaks in Colorado, it speaks to us in ways that only this corner of the San Juan Mountains can do. The beauty is overwhelming. With sweat-stained shirts, sore muscles, and pounding hearts, we are bound up in the experiences that we share.
John Denver captured an immensity in our landscapes known by generations long before. We will be better people if we embrace it.
And the Colorado Rocky Mountain high
I’ve seen it rainin’ fire in the sky
I know he’d be a poorer man if he never saw an eagle fly
Rocky Mountain high
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.
