OUTDOORS: The quail’s call to belong

Colors on the Sunset Rocks Trail in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area stand out in the adobe hills on the east side of the Uncompahgre Valley. The adobes, or the geologic name of Mancos shale, are prevalent in this part of the valley. (Courtesy photo)
The Old Spanish Trail (an early 1800s route for commerce from Santa Fe to Los Angeles) had been in use for some 10 years when William Gambel, a teenager from Philadelphia, made the trek in 1841. Everything was new to the youthful naturalist, from the vast open terrain to the many species he encountered. After he reached the coast, he wrote his mentor, Thomas Nuttall of his cataloging work in finding four species that were new to science.
Hiking the Sunset Rocks Trail I’m listening for the mournful kawwww of one of those species, Gambel’s quail (Callipepla gambelii). Snow covers much of the adobe hills of the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this February. Gambel would have found the bird on parts of the trail in southwest Utah and along the stretch near the lower Colorado River.
The quail in our neck of the woods descended from birds that were introduced to western Colorado by hunting clubs early in the 1900s. The introduction expanded the species into new areas as they took to Western Slope valleys. The territory of very few animals grew in the 1900s, yet quail have come to belong to the wild landscape here.
It’s cold; cold enough to see my breath. I imagine seeing the sentry bird perched on a branch, its call descending from a high pitch to a lower note. Maybe I could see its breath wafting out. The cascading song is a message to the colony of birds (sometimes numbering up to 100 or more in winter) that the coast is clear for feeding.
It appears that they don’t have abundant feathers to fluff and keep warm. The top knot plumes on their heads bob as they strut. Biologists suggest it is used for display during courtship. It seems like a burden, but they get along.
The birds deal with icy winter weather in part with their aftershafts (down-like tufts at the base of each feather), which add to the insulation that their regular feathers provide. They scurry about in the brush on bare feet. Gazing at the adobes I wonder, they have little insulation, face frigid temperatures, and have limited shelter. This must be why there are no nudist colonies out here.
Gambel’s quail are at the northern most part of their range. To make the most of their winter landscape, they have adjusted to the conditions. With a secure call from their sentry, a covey can move out to forage for seeds. Their energy needs have increased by 25% at this time of year.
If seeds (or bugs) are unavailable, they will resort to leaves and forbs. Their small intestine and ceca, the latter is similar to our large intestine, will elongate to extract the most nutrition from the low energy vegetation.
These birds do a lot of walking with their short legs. Research suggests they spend about half of their day trotting the terrain. It makes sense that the activity level helps them keep warm, but an Arizona State University study shows that a strutting quail does not use more energy in cold weather, than when it is simply hanging out and hunkered down.
From dawn to dusk quail devote almost 80% of their time striding along and foraging. They can move up to 2.2 miles a day.
Out among the juniper trees and within the sheltered folds of the adobe hills, the wind is stilled. I strain to hear the sentry’s song; a song for them to feel right. The winter sun has quieted everything. I sit among the lonely junipers. . . waiting. No sounds to be gathered . . . silence.
Along with the shelter of plants and landforms, the birds will covey-up. They form a tight circle, heads facing out, tails pushed in, one bird fluffed up snug against the others on each side. Such a ring enhances the collective body heat. In this way they belong to each other.
Farm fields and moderately wild neighborhoods near towns also provide cover for coveys that will soon be on the move as February and March give way to spring. Listeners straining to hear the sentry’s solo might also hear it at the east end of Oak Grove and Kinikin Roads.
I’ve listened to the quail’s ballad for many years, knowing that all is well. It’s a call of fitting in, of adjusting to our landscape and knowing that the earth is youthful and alive, even in winter.
Peace reigns on the Sunset Rocks Trail. It must be time for me to return to the noise of town. But the quail’s song reminds me that their belonging is our belonging. That we are part of the world whether we just discovered it or have known it from the beginning.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.
