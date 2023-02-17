OUTDOORS: The quail’s call to belong

Colors on the Sunset Rocks Trail in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area stand out in the adobe hills on the east side of the Uncompahgre Valley. The adobes, or the geologic name of Mancos shale, are prevalent in this part of the valley. (Courtesy photo)

The Old Spanish Trail (an early 1800s route for commerce from Santa Fe to Los Angeles) had been in use for some 10 years when William Gambel, a teenager from Philadelphia, made the trek in 1841. Everything was new to the youthful naturalist, from the vast open terrain to the many species he encountered. After he reached the coast, he wrote his mentor, Thomas Nuttall of his cataloging work in finding four species that were new to science.

Hiking the Sunset Rocks Trail I’m listening for the mournful kawwww of one of those species, Gambel’s quail (Callipepla gambelii). Snow covers much of the adobe hills of the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this February. Gambel would have found the bird on parts of the trail in southwest Utah and along the stretch near the lower Colorado River.



