OUTDOORS: The time, it is a'changing

Anybody who hunts, and to a lesser extent fishes, has their day afield geared around sunrise and sunset. Game laws in most states allow legal hunting hours as early as a half hour before sunrise, ending a half hour after sunset. Some states do not allow the extra half hours, so you best check the latest regs.
When I was a kid, we did not have cell phones or computers to tell us when sunrise and sunset was. The times were printed on the back of the Colorado license. It based the time on a place in Eastern Colorado and you were to add one minute to the sunrise or sunset for each 12 ½ miles you were west of that point as the crow flies.
That took a lot of figuring out for a kid who was not particularly doing that well in school. The chart assumed I knew how many miles we were away from the starting point or knew how to read a map. I possessed neither a map nor a watch, so I winged it.
Today, there are special apps downloadable to your phone that can give you exact times for the precise place you are standing. An internet protocol, called the Network Time Protocol, automatically updates and synchronizes your cell phones and computers to the time changes. I miss the old way.
To complicate matters, we just had yet another time change. Spring forward and fall backward. We have been told all kinds of reasons for this ridiculous shifting of the hours but most of them are false. I might point out, the correct term is daylight saving, not “savings,” time.
Way back in 1748, more than a century before any country adopted daylight saving time (DST), Benjamin Franklin was proposing a similar concept, albeit in a satirical way. Even during colonial days folks did not like the winter-shortened days.
In 1916, Germany became the first country to officially adopt DST. The idea was an effort to conserve coal during WWI, and the UK and a handful of other European countries quickly followed suit. The United States adopted DST in 1918, during the war, but ceased observation after the war ended.
The oil embargo of the 1970s kicked off a nationwide energy crisis, and in 1974 DST was brought back during the winter months in an effort to save energy. Critics of the plan argued they did not want their kids walking to school or the bus stops, before sunrise.
Studies have shown that the time change does not really save any energy. Changing the clocks can save folks on lighting expenses, but the cost of heating and air conditioning tend to rise. The extra hour DST provides only works if people spend the time outside.
People think that it was farmers who wanted DST, but they actually lobbied against it. The people who supported it were with local Chamber of Commerce’s, and various industries. In 1986, when DST was extended from six months to seven, the grill and charcoal industry said they gained 200 million in gross sales.
Department stores were one of the biggest supporters of DST. They lobbied that more daylight means more business because commuters leaving work while the sun was shining, and were more inclined to shop on their way home.
DST was extended to eight months because of massive lobbying by the candy industry. Previously, it ended on the last Sunday of October, before Halloween and all the trick-or-treaters. The National Association of Convenience Stores lobbied that the extension would result in more candy sales because of the added daylight for the kids, and in 2007, the extension went into effect.
Today, there are 71 countries using DST. This represents about 40% of the world. Countries around the equator experience very little fluctuation in the amount of daylight throughout the year, and as a result, most do not use DST. Thirty-eight countries in Africa alone have never used it.
Anyone who has a dog can tell you stories about the first week after a time change. Dogs thrive on a very predictable schedule, with dinner, walks, and playtime being on a set schedule. My own Jack Russells absolutely hate the time change. When dinner is delayed an hour in the fall, they act like we are intentionally starving them, and we are subject to open and hostile revolt until they get used to it. We generally serve their dinners later by 15 minutes each day, to get them used to the idea, and limit the insurrection.
The months of DST keep growing with Congress having extended the length three times. Today it runs for eight months but that may change too. Congress is kicking around the Sunshine Protection Act that would make DST permanent, meaning no more time changes twice a year.
Colorado is officially part of the growing coalition of states to stop changing the clock twice a year. Gov. Jared Polis signed HB22-1297 last June, for Colorado to have permanent daylight saving time. It may not happen because the caveat is that at least four other states in the Mountain Time Zone have to adopt similar laws.
In our house, I stand alone as the one who does not like DST. I would rather have standard time all year. I don’t care for the late-night sun as I am an early riser. And when you consider the hunt ends a half hour after sunset, you may find yourself eating dinner back in camp around 10 p.m. Either way, it looks like permanent DST is coming our way.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-986-1071 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
