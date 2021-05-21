OUTDOORS: The trick to estimating distances

I was on a fishing trip with my old man mentor, Mr. Caster, hiking up to some beaver ponds that were hopefully full of hungry brook trout. Mr. Caster knew everything there was to know about the outdoors and the woods. He was a master backwoodsman, even telling me so at every opportunity.
Mr. Caster taught me about the woods, building a fire, making shelter, finding food, Chesterfield cigarettes, whiskey, women, and a few other things that my grandmother would just as soon I not learn about. In other words, he was a perfect mentor for a boy. One thing he was truly superb at was guessing distances.
He would spot a herd of mule deer on a distant mountainside and guess their distance. “There is a half dozen mulies on that ridge up there, 450 yards I would say, and the last one is a nice buck,” he would proclaim.
Estimating distances has never been my strong suit. The invention of the laser rangefinder, and having it in a pocket size, has saved me from not properly estimating yardage. Problem is, I don’t carry it with me everywhere I go.
The easiest way of estimating a distance is to pace it off. Mr. Caster would tell me to pace off 100 yards and set up a box so we could shoot it with our .22 rifles. My pace, at age 9, was considerable shorter than Mr. Caster’s pace. When I set the target box up, it was always easier to hit, but when he set it up, I could barely see it.
A pace is the distance of your natural step. I stress the word “natural.” I have seen people who pace something off, and go into some kind of a duck walk or a goose step. They will proclaim “200 paces” at the end of their march and we still have absolutely no idea how far they actually walked.
The normal pace for an average person is 30 inches. Since none of us are average, we need to measure our pace. Start out by finding something with a pre-measured distance, like a football field. You know the field is 100 yards or 300 feet, goal line to goal line.
Walk the length of the football field in your normal walking stride. Do not take extra-long or short strides, just walk in your normal pace and count your footsteps. Divide the distance in inches, 3600, by the number of steps you have taken. If you have stopped growing, this is your pace for life.
When pacing something off, count your right foot pace only and multiply by 2 when you reach 100 paces. It makes keeping track much easier over longer distances. If you are pacing off a very long distance, put pebbles in one pocket and transfer one to another pocket every 100 paces. This method never works for me because I always have holes in my pockets, so the pebbles roll down my pant leg and into my shoes. Count pebbles in my shoe I guess.
Paces distances can change because of slopes and inclines. Pace distance increases on a downhill stretch, and increases when walking uphill. A rough terrain with mud, snow, or rocks can alter your pace. Other things such as, excess clothing, limited visibility and wind can also have an effect on your stride distance.
Another method of estimating distances involves a little understanding of human anatomy. First, measure the distance between the centers of the pupils of your eyes. With a pair of binoculars, measure the distance between the centers of the eyepieces when adjusted for your eyes. For the average person, this is about 2 inches.
With this method, you will estimate distance by using only your extended thumb. Your extended arm, to the tip of your thumb is about 20 inches, or ten times longer than the distance between your eyes.
Let’s say you are standing on a ridge and want to estimate the distance to a parked truck you see on a distant road. You estimate that the truck is 25 feet long, bumper to bumper.
• Hold your right arm out directly in front of you, elbow straight and thumb — upright, in the “thumbs up” position.
• With one eye closed, align your upright thumb so that it covers the distant object, in this case the truck.
• Without moving your head, extended arm, or upright thumb, switch eyes, so that your open eye is now closed and the other eye is open. Observe closely where the object (the truck) now appears with the other eye open. Your thumb should appear to have moved to some other point away from the object.
• Estimate this displacement by equating it to the size of something you are familiar with, in this case it is the 25 foot long truck. You can use power poles, buildings, an animal, anything you can guess the length of.
• In this case, the distant truck is 25 feet long. It appears that five trucks could fit in the displacement, or 125 feet. Multiply that figure by 10 ( the ratio of the length of your arm to the distance between your eyes), and you have the estimated distance to the distant truck, or 1,250 feet.
When you hold out your thumb and view it with one eye open, then with the other eye open, your finger shifts relative to the object background, moving from side-to-side. This is called parallax, and the parallax of a distant object is the angle between its directions of view from the two ends of a baseline.
Like all other outdoor skills, you are going to want to practice this estimation of distances. I was outside, in the front yard, pointing at the single lady’s car up the street, estimating the distance. She caught me, and now thinks I was pointing at her and winking. Now I am in trouble with the wife because she would never understand the truth. Guess I should practice in the backyard from now on.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org.
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@icloud.com.
