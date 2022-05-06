OUTDOORS: The value of cottonwood trees

Sunlight silently inches down a canyon wall to shower its warmth on a clump of cottonwood trees stretched along a gushing Dominguez Creek. Only a few trees have brought out their leaves – it’s mid-April. They flutter in a breeze though they are tiny.
A snack always tastes better on the trail; I’m propped up against the impenetrable bark of one of the trees. The cliffs, colored a dark cherry, rise starkly against the tree’s greenery and indigo sky. Here the robust trees, whipped by wind and scorched by the summer sun truly match the character of the craggy canyon walls.
Cottonwood trees have not endeared themselves to us Americans. They grow streamside throughout the west. One species is dominant in western Colorado: The Eastern Cottonwood, Populous deltoides. These trees are common around our towns, rivers, creeks. . . everywhere.
Botanists disagree on the naming of two subspecies – the Fremont and the Rio Grande Cottonwood. Both can be found in canyon bottoms and waterholes from the Grand Valley down to Four Corners. Telltale signs between the species come in their flowers.
The creek meanders; I follow. To touch the deep grooves of the bark of a stately cottonwood is to touch the skin of a plant that persists against a 25-year drought with furnace-like heat in the summer or icebox cold in winter. It’s the touch of time.
Arborists usually find cottonwoods to be unsuitable for landscaping. Limbs are readily dropped, they are prone to disease, it’s a poor fuel for wood stoves, and they spread a ton of pollen in allergy season.
And then there is the “cotton.” Sometime in June (in our neck of the woods), the dry sunshine will cause the cases of seed pods will burst open. The cotton is designed to catch the breeze, and on a good gust the tiny seeds are spread downwind. The seeds are viable for only a few days, once released. And they need to land on damp sand along a creek, or among streamside gravel.
The seeds can germinate quickly. And they are hardy, being able to withstand near-freezing weather. One study out of Nevada showed that a 70% germination rate is possible even with very cold temperatures. Frigid air can settle into canyon bottoms after a passing cold front causing this to happen.
Springtime weather in the West is unpredictable. The cottonwood has adapted a singular strategy to send the next generation out into the world
But after you’ve cleaned the cotton out of your window screens, and brushed it off of your swamp cooler pads, swept it out of your garage for the fourth time in early summer, you might have a higher level of disgust for the tree and agree with the arborists. Many of us have firsthand experience doing this work.
I ramble further up Dominguez Creek. Melting snow off of the Uncompahgre Plateau has swollen the stream. Most hikers make a beeline trek for the famous waterfall a few miles from the trailhead. But there are other falls and pools that provide space for the trees. Time seems to stand still.
How should we take the measure of the cottonwood tree in its value for today, I wonder? They are large trees, 75 to 100 feet high with spreading branches casting a wide pool of shade on houses where residents seek to have them nearby. Big birds need big trees for roosting and to host their nests. Hawks, eagles, herons, ravens and others make great use of the expansive canopy.
Reserved for spiritual importance, the Utes (and many tribes) have a sacred relationship with the trees. Explorers and pioneers took notes from indigenous medicine to find cures for various ailments. In the days of horse travel, the “sweet” cottonwood (Fremont) provided the best forage as its inner layer has a flavor enticing to equines.
The first settlers to our valley would have been greeted by cottonwoods along the river; their first warming campfires would have been cottonwood branches. Spanish explorers named it alamo, they would have noticed that a cottonwood sapling could grow some 12 feet in a year.
A large tree seems to beckon me under its canopy for a break before returning to our frenzied world. The summer heat is near, but the canopy of this venerable sentinel of Dominguez Canyon will provide refuge for other species as it mediates the sun’s blaze and afternoon winds.
A cottonwood seems to know how it serves. To measure its worth, indeed, is to measure how far we humans have moved from understanding the value of trees.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.