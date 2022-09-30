OUTDOORS: The waterfalls and brook trout of Montrose

Wow! After a day of fishing the Colorado high country, what a bonus to encounter moose feeding in a beaver pond. Scenery, wildlife, fish, sunshine – all a part of a great day in western Colorado. (Joel L. Evans/Special to the MDP)

Fishing the Colorado high country is always an adventure. Compared to the oft-described and readily available information of the larger rivers and lakes in western Colorado, or anywhere in the Mountain West for that matter, the high country has hidden gems. Not secrets necessarily — somebody, maybe even many people, know about it.

Maybe I personally do, but maybe I don’t. I’ve been to a lot of places, fishing low and high, but reality is that I will never get to all of them, so really I only know what I know. The magic of the exploration is the unknown and expecting there will always be one more discovery of the undiscovered.



