OUTDOORS: The waterfalls and brook trout of Montrose

Wow! After a day of fishing the Colorado high country, what a bonus to encounter moose feeding in a beaver pond. Scenery, wildlife, fish, sunshine – all a part of a great day in western Colorado. (Joel L. Evans/Special to the MDP)
Fishing the Colorado high country is always an adventure. Compared to the oft-described and readily available information of the larger rivers and lakes in western Colorado, or anywhere in the Mountain West for that matter, the high country has hidden gems. Not secrets necessarily — somebody, maybe even many people, know about it.
Maybe I personally do, but maybe I don’t. I’ve been to a lot of places, fishing low and high, but reality is that I will never get to all of them, so really I only know what I know. The magic of the exploration is the unknown and expecting there will always be one more discovery of the undiscovered.
Add to your list South Mineral Creek, north of Silverton. South Mineral is one of those high country places that the fishing alone does not make it exceptional, but combined with the scenery and topography, it graduates to great. A small creek, a respectable population of brook trout, easy to get to, but non-typical with some outstanding canyon-like crevices with spectacular small waterfalls. What fun!
More so than to fishermen, the South Mineral Creek area is better known to hikers. Here is the trailhead to Ice Lake, a very popular high altitude basin lake. South Mineral Creek campground and the Ice Lake trailhead are accessed at a westerly turnoff from U.S. 550 just a few miles north of Silverton. It is well-marked. A good and easy dirt road takes about 5 miles to get to the campground.
As one comes down off the south side of Red Mountain Pass, U.S. 550 follows North Mineral Creek. At the highway turnoff, North Mineral is joined by South Mineral and continues south to Silverton and eventually joins the Animas. North Mineral is of no interest to the fisherman — maybe there are fish but doubtful due to the heavy mineral concentration. South Mineral is different. From the highway turnoff to the campground, the lower river habitat and water quality is decent and is fishable. Access is very easy along the dirt road.
But the fisherman will want to move on upstream to the upper end, above the campground. The brook trout fishing is good, better than most brookie creeks. Most places they overpopulate, so there are a lot of them, but few of any size. South Mineral seemed to have the opposite. Not every good hole shows a fish, but when that dark water makes a hole, fish were of respectable size, 6-10 inches.
This section above the campground is never far from the road, but the road lessens from a good dirt road to a rough, gradual climbing, not quite but almost 4-wheel drive road. So far no different than many other such high country creeks. But park along the road, get out and walk the 100 yards to the creek, and the difference is sudden.
Gazing from the road, the creek is hidden by the brush and one would assume therein lies a typical gentle creek. Not so — more like a mini-canyon. Roaring in some places, but gentle in others. The roar, to gentle, to roar transition emanates from a step-like series of waterfalls. In some places the canyon is 20-30 feet deep and the waterfalls almost as tall.
This makes for interesting fishing. The creek itself is wide enough and clear of brush that casting is relatively easy. Fishing along the flats between waterfalls is productive, then about every 100 yards or so a cascade creates a deep hole that often holds a fish. At this point, one has to climb up the rocky face or sidewalls of the waterfall to get to the next fishable flat above.
Or not. Some are impassable due to sheer cliffs. One must climb out of the canyon through some steep and brushy exit to cut around the waterfall itself. It is beautiful, one is likely all alone, the fishing is good.
Having fished about a mile up through the canyon, paralleling the road and never far from the road but never at the road, I exited the canyon to a flat with some beaver ponds. In the distance two large forms showed movement in the pond. Moose! A pair of adult bull moose were feeding in the shallows of the ponds, every so often ducking their head underwater and coming up with a mouthful of vegetation. I always carry a full-size camera with a lens in a waterproof bag. (I am known for falling in so everything gets wet!)
An amazing day. Storybook Colorado – off road adventure, looming high peaks, a hidden creek full of bespeckled brook trout, and wildlife. All under a big blue sky. I am always looking for the next high country discovery.
