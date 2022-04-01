OUTDOORS: The will to withstand the wind

The first time an audience heard Bob Dylan’s ballad, Blowin’ in the Wind, was April 16, 60 years ago at Gerde’s Folk City, a club in New York City. The song had only two verses that evening, and it appears that it wasn’t recorded until later that summer.
I have sometimes wondered how people felt when they heard a great piece of music the first time it was performed. What did listeners think that night, hearing Dylan’s rhetorical questions which are answered in the wind?
Breezes will create whispers in the pines in springtime which is different than the sounds of wind blowing in aspen or oak trees. Stronger winds through the conifers (Douglas fir, pines and spruce) have different tones depending on wind speed and direction.
As spring windstorms bring intense gales, trees adapted to the blasts are able to withstand the pressures better. Yet all plants are vulnerable to the stress that comes with the annual onslaught of wind.
The primary defense conifers have for wind is a varied and strong root system. Most of us remember carrots as our earliest lesson on plant roots. We commonly figure that a good strong tap root is the primary source of strength for trees to stay upright during storms.
While some trees do rely on a primary tap root, Douglas firs and pines will use anchor roots that grow out from the trunk in the direction of prevailing winds. These lateral roots (parallel to the ground surface) develop from the trunk as the tree matures.
The forest floor offers abundant competition as all trees’ roots contend for space. This can add challenges to spruce and Douglas fir anchor roots as they grow nearby.
Lateral roots also grow at right angles to the primary wind direction, providing additional stability. These horizontal roots will grow their own tap roots extending deeper into the soil to add muscle to the tree’s stability.
As you might imagine, there are problems that get in the way of a neat and tidy system of roots to hold a large Douglas fir tree in place. Many grow on mountain slopes or sides of canyons, adding a gravitational pull that could boost the power of wind, for instance.
Many soils in Colorado are rocky, not only with small stones, but gigantic chunks. Worse, layers of rock buried underground may completely block root entry.
Go outside on a windy day. It’s hard to stand against gusts blowing at 30 to 35 miles per hour. The National Weather Service will likely issue high wind warnings sometime in the next week or so for tempests that exceed 40 miles per hour.
Squalls at that speed cause the tissues in tree trunks to flex. If you haven’t seen trees caught in such a challenge, picture a great spruce or Douglas fir bending against the fury. It swings and sways back and forth in the storm.
At ground level, the root pointing into the wind will be pulled upward and downward in motion with the sway of the tree. The movement flows down the length of the root as it clutches the soil below. The lateral roots at right angles to the flow of wind will feel the torsion of sway as they twist down to the end of the root.
The wind and roots are locked in a struggle. Wind is a seasonal spectacle that is integral to weather in western North America. Roots will resist pulling and twisting as soil density, soil compaction, and root depth all come into play. The trees are vulnerable. Roots will fail. Trees will blow over.
Blizzard-like winds can be stressful. The uproar is frightening. Winds at 40 miles per hour feel like they can suck the breath right out of our lungs.
In fact, the times we live in now feel as though we survive in a hurricane. Wars, rumors, disease, inflation, uncertainty; the list goes on, and can leave us feeling exposed, breathless. But like that strong Douglas fir, we need to grasp our situation with strong lateral roots of love of common cause that binds us together.
Dylan wrote his anthem 60 years back during a turbulent era, but his advice still holds. After a front moves through, softer breezes may flow as calm settles over the natural world. Go out to the canyons, the uplands, and the mountains during such a time. Take in the long view. Hear the whispering trees. Listen for the answers blowing in the wind.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.