I’m thinking kissing under the mistletoe is definitely out of the question this year due to COVID, but I don’t see any reason why we can’t talk about it. There’s a lot more to mistletoe than meets the eye, or the lips.
Do you know that mistletoe grows on trees in our area? You may not recognize it. There’s actually more than 1,300 species worldwide. Out of these, there are basically two types that grow in the U.S. American mistletoe is one type and can be found growing from New Jersey to Florida and west to Texas. Another is dwarf mistletoe, which grows from Alaska to Honduras. Five species of dwarf mistletoe can be found in Colorado’s trees, but American mistletoe is the plant we associate with kissing.
Mistletoe isn’t your typical “plant” though. It’s actually a parasite that grows on the branches of trees and shrubs. The scientific name, Phoradendron, is Greek, meaning thief of the trees. The strange name was given to it because the parasite needs a host plant to live on.
Even though we’ve come to think of mistletoe as a festive part of the holiday season, it can become a serious problem to the host tree. American mistletoe, which grows on deciduous trees, steals water from the tree, but this isn’t usually damaging. On the other hand, dwarf mistletoe robs the tree of water and nutrients weakening the tree. As a result of the decline, beetles frequently attack the tree and that’s what will kill the tree.
The good news for homeowners is mistletoe is more a problem in Colorado forests rather than in landscape trees. It primarily affects ponderosa, piñons, junipers, spruce and lodgepole pines, although, it can also attack Douglas fir, limber pines and bristlecone pines. With that said, I’ve been seeing it more and more on trees in the Montrose area.
Birds or small rodents can spread the mistletoe from one tree to another by dispersing the seeds. According to the National Wildlife Federation, the word “mistel” is the Anglo-Saxon word for “dung.” “Tan” is the word for “twig.” So, you put these two words together and mistletoe actually means, “dung on a twig.” Nothing says kiss me like dung on a stick!
Birds such as bluebirds, chickadees, robins, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, tufted titmouse, robins, towhees and cedar waxwings are among those that most commonly spread it in our area. This is because they feed on the sticky seeds that the mistletoe produces.
They then spread it when the seeds stick to their feet and beaks or through their excrement. The seeds can also “explode” and shoot the seeds through the air for several feet before they stick to nearby trees. Fortunately, most of these seeds will die within the first day outside of the protection of the fruit which they were encapsulated in. However, if the seed successfully germinates on the tree, it will begin to grow there. Since drought stressed trees are by far the biggest candidates for mistletoe attacks, moisture plays a vital role in controlling it.
Besides providing food for many birds, purple hairstreak butterflies, the thicket hairstreak and Johnson’s hairstreak butterflies depend entirely on mistletoe for their survival. Mistletoe is also a good source for pollinators, honeybees and native bees.
Cattle, deer and elk will browse on mistletoe during the winter months, and Albert squirrels will use it for cover and nesting sites. So there are some good aspects to it besides being a kissing plant.
So you may be thinking, I haven’t seen mistletoe in the trees around here. That’s probably because the mistletoe that affects the trees in our area doesn’t resemble the leafy, green-tinted kind you see in the little wrapped packets at Christmas.
Local mistletoe looks more like an evergreen clump of twigs, often resembling a ball or a bunch of branches. I guess that’s why the Navajo name for mistletoe is “basket on high.” This abnormal growth is also commonly known as “witches broom.” When it dies, it becomes very noticeable as it turns black or brown and it can be pretty ugly.
If your tree has recently been attacked by the parasite you may not notice it at first. When spring rolls around take a close at the branches of your evergreen trees. If mistletoe is present and relatively new, you will see is a slight swelling of the bark at the infection site. You may also see the yellow to green or brownish-green segmented shoots protruding from the infected part of the tree, but these won’t form until about two to three years after the infection.
Because the parasite’s roots go deep into the branch, cutting cut off the infested branch about 12 inches below where the mistletoe attaches to the branch should cure the problem. The mistletoe itself can be cut off of the tree at the point where it attaches to the branch, but because of the root attachment, it will return at the point where it was attached. There are sprays that can slow the spread of mistletoe, but they must be reapplied every few years.
You might read that mistletoe has been used for medicinal purposes and think it’s safe because animals eat it, but do not be fooled! The seeds in particular can make people very sick if eaten, which is why the mistletoe that you purchase has plastic berries.
If you’re cutting a fresh tree this Christmas, you may want to be aware of the presence of mistletoe on the tree. It’s very prevalent in some of the surrounding areas. Even though the sticky seeds from the mistletoe are usually spread during August and early September, I’m not sure you would want to cut a tree that contains mistletoe.
I bet even if COVID wasn’t a big problem, you wouldn’t see lines of people standing under our native mistletoe waiting for that big kiss. Even so, I do hope we can return to the tradition next Christmas! Merry Christmas!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
