OUTDOORS: Three day pass to fish, fish, fish

Every once in awhile I get to stray a little further. You know, like the family cat that usually stays close to home, but every so often goes exploring around the next corner.
So it was recently that I had opportunity to choose anywhere I wanted to go that was within driving and camping distance, as much as a three day pass would get me home and back. It’s mid-August, the weather is typically conducive to outdoor activities, the summer crowds have dissipated with school starting here and away, rivers are low and clear, fish are willing feeders — it’s a great month to knock on a few trout doors.
So rather than a typical day trip to a nearby river or alpine lake, with three days to wander, counting round trip drive time pulling a travel trailer, I determined I could get to Meeker and the White River.
From Montrose, not pulling a trailer, the phone map said drive time to Meeker would be two hours and 45 minutes. So figuring more time pulling a load, three and 30 minutes seemed reasonable. Plus the destination wasn’t Meeker, but the White River and a campground another 30 miles east of Meeker.
That fit within my time budget of a maximum half-day drive time. I could leave the morning of the first day, get to Meeker and on up the river valley to a camp spot, and have a half day to fish. Actually more than a half-day remaining as daylight still lingers late in August. Then have a second full day of exploring and again a half-day on the third day before returning home.
This wasn’t my first time fishing in the area, having been there a couple of times on my way to somewhere else. But those stops were a half-day at best on the river before moving on. This time I had time.
The White River begins in the northwest mountains of Colorado, with several forks first trickling then gaining water volume as they join to form the main stem. Flowing east to west, the North Fork of the White River begins in Trappers Lake, is joined by the South Fork before finding the town of Meeker, then on west past Meeker it continues into Utah and eventually joins the Green River.
My destination was the upper end east of Meeker. Public fishing access is good but not abundant. Near Meeker, as is typical of most western Colorado river valleys, the lower elevation lands are private and it is not until you get into the higher elevation forest that land becomes public.
There are a few access places near Meeker, including in the town of Meeker, a significant stretch of river near Buford within the Oak Ridge State Wildlife Area which is about 15 miles east of Meeker, then the White River National Forest begins about 30 miles east of Meeker and continues up the North Fork to Trappers Lake.
Joining me on this excursion was my friend Bill. Somehow he also was granted a three day pass. We arrived about noon on day one, claimed a reserved spot in the North Fork campground, a US Forest Service campground, then headed to the nearby river. A heavy rain had joined us all day driving and remained falling at the campground. Cool but comfortable with rain gear, it’s fishing, so you go anyway.
For our first cast, we choose the public access at the Sleepy Cat easement. Interesting name, but apparently goes with a large ranch in the area. This is below the confluence of the North and South Fork. In spite of the low water year throughout the west, the water flow was good, was cold, and just the right depth and volume to wade and fish pockets and runs.
Dry fly action was good but sporadic, as we found rainbow, brown and cutbow trout mostly in the 10 to 16 inch range. Not sure how the White River got its name, but coincidentally or not, the White River also harbors an abundant population of whitefish.
Whitefish are native to Colorado, occurring in several mountain fed rivers. While somewhat drab in appearance, whitefish are fun to catch and give a good tussle on a lightweight rod. Whitefish tend to group together in the river, so find one and you find several. Most are under 10 inches, but some get up into the 15 inch or more range. The state record is over 5 pounds.
A major reason for choosing this destination was Trappers Lake. This area is the western edge of the Flats Tops Wilderness. So named as the mountain tops are not the typical pointed peaks, but rather have been sliced off flat. This area hides numerous lakes between the flat tops and the small valleys between them.
Trappers is one of the largest natural lakes in Colorado. Trappers is accessible by road, but there the road ends and the wilderness begins. The Flat Tops Wilderness has an interesting history of public lands and wilderness designation to avoid development, a story unto itself that you should read about. Trappers is the home of native Colorado cutthroat trout. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife uses Trappers as a brood stock fishery, stocking cutthroat from Trappers in many other waters.
I had visions of catching numerous large cutthroat, but, well, no. Not a one. Certainly they are there, Bill and I did our best for the better part of a half day, but with no catches, not even a cruiser sighting or a rise out on the water, we gave it up. It was cold and rainy and windy — I’ll use that as a fishing excuse. So while disappointing, that lights the spark for a return trip just for Trappers and crimson cutthroats.
On day three, we decommissioned the camper early in the morning and embarked on a multi-stop tour of the river from the forest service land downstream again to Sleepy Cat. A few fish here and there were willing takers, but action was slow. The water and habitat are great, certainly the fish are there, so a return trip is already being discussed.
Joel L. Evans is an avid fisherman, outdoor writer and photographer who has explored Colorado for decades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.