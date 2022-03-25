OUTDOORS: Time marches on

Late March and the deadline for my outdoor column is approaching. Thing is, I’m not at home to write it. So here goes from the road. I’m off on a spring vacation and penning this from my phone.
I have two thoughts on my mind for late March. One is fishing license renewal and two is the annual Colorado Parks and Wildlife fishing brochure.
So simply put, all fishing licenses expire at the end of March each year. So if you want to fish anytime soon, then get a renewal before April.
It used to be that licenses expired at the end of December. But it has been a number of years since the change was made to March, to coincide more with what most anglers consider the beginning of fishing season. But I still hear anglers say something about December.
And then there is that logic of the start of fishing season. Says who? Many anglers, myself included, fish year-round. Either as river fishermen in the few but nonetheless available open winter rivers. Or the fun days of ice fishing in January and February and March.
License renewal is available online, at certain local retailers, and at the local Montrose CPW office. I’ve crossed onto the cheap zone for an annual license. Being a senior, my annual cost is a mere $10.23. I add a second rod stamp, plus the habitat stamp, so a little more but still inexpensive.
Other license options for residents include a one-day at $14.46; annual adult at $36.71 and youth 16-17 at $10.23, as well as a fishing and small game combo. Youth under 16 do not require a license. Non-resident options are one-day, five-day or annual.
Remember, CPW does not get state tax funds and is supported by licenses.
On to the fishing brochure.
The first section I look to with each year’s new brochure is the “What’s New”. This is where major changes are highlighted. I am always curious if some change has come that affects me directly due to the waters I commonly fish.
For 2022, the changes seem to be minimal and not about local Montrose area waters, so I’ll leave those for you to read about yourself.
As always, the brochure has great information about state records, gold medal trout rivers, wild trout waters, and the Master Angler Program.
Most of the pages are the specific fishing water regulations. While the regulations themselves are highly important, this is a great resource for where to go fishing. Although the text of the pages is about fishing regulations, don’t overlook this is a comprehensive list of waters, maps included, that have potential. The brochure is available in print locally and online.
One section that is mournful for it to even be included is the listing of waters where certain fish species have been illegally introduced. Included in the list of 10 waters statewide is Ridgway Reservoir where smallmouth bass now exist. This is both bad and sad this ever happened, with no way to reverse it.
It’s been a few years since a new state record trout has been registered. Maybe this is your year. Wait, maybe this is my year!