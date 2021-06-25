OUTDOORS: Tips on how to stay clean outdoors

The worst part about my camping trips as a kid was the fact, I had to come back home, home to the wrath of a surly grandmother. A grandmother who has just discovered a large deposit of dirty clothes, dirty camp dishes and pots, and most annoying of all, a dirty grandson, smack in the middle of her freshly mopped kitchen floor.
While it might be true that smelled of a myriad of aromas, to include fish, motor oil, smoke, fish bait, sweat, and some things I won’t mention, my appearance was another story. I came home in the same clothes I left with four days ago. Add to that a fresh assortment of dirt, cuts, scrapes, lacerations and contusions, and I would say it was a pretty good camping trip. My grandmother made a good impression on me, possibly several, about the mess I made in her kitchen.
Since everything used in the camping trip had to be carried to camp in a World War II surplus pack frame, I had to be very conscious about weight. The food I brought weighed more than me, so I had to leave nonessentials, like soap, dish soap, towels, washcloths and extra clothes at home. One must make sacrifices when enjoying the outdoors.
Keeping up with cleanliness while camping is very important. I, and I assume all of you, don’t make very good sick people. The last place you want to be sick is while in the outdoors, a long way from your comfy bed and bath. It is tough enough to be sick at home, but in the woods, special problems can arise.
Poor hand washing and improper cleaning of cooking and eating utensils cause most stomach and intestinal upsets. Cooking and eating while on a camping trip makes proper cleanliness even more difficult. Extra care must be given to proper food storage as well, since you don’t have your thermostatically controlled refrigerator and freezer along.
Proper hand washing before touching anything that will go into your mouth is paramount in preventing illness. Using hand sanitizer on the trail is easy but try and wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom and before meals. Good old-fashioned soap is the best thing there is for removing bacteria.
Before I take off on an extended backcountry hunt, I always clip my fingernails extra short. Bacteria love to hide under your nails and keeping them short also means there is less of a chance of ripping a nail off. Torn off nails can lead to an infection, so clip them short before the trip.
Your feet take a beating on the trail. Feet spend all day in a dark, warm and damp environment, creating a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. On breaks, take your boots off and allow them, and your socks, to dry out a bit. Switch to a clean pair of socks each day and wash out the dirty ones so they are fresh for the following day. If space allows, bring changes of under garments and socks for each day on the trail. Longer trips will require you to do a bit of laundry on the trail.
A good rule of thumb about bathing on the trail is to only bathe in the larger rivers and to always use a biodegradable soap. In smaller creeks and streams, it is better to fill a bucket with water and bathe with biodegradable soap, and take a “bucket bath” a couple hundred feet away from the stream.
If your trip takes you to a lake, especially the high country lakes, you will want to avoid getting into the water at all and stick with the “bucket bath.” You are probably wearing bug repellant and sunscreen, and you don’t want to contaminate the lakes with those chemicals.
For your “bucket bath” take the time to heat up the water. Not only is it more pleasing, warm water does a better job of removing sunscreen, bug spray, sweat, and dirt from your face, body and feet.
I carry a package of wet wipes in my pack, even on day trips. When you can’t wash up with stream water, or don’t have a bucket along, a wet wipe can really do the trick. There are many types and sizes available. Once the package has been opened, they have a tendency to dry out, so check them before you leave.
It is a bad idea to sleep in the same base layer and underwear you have been wearing all day in the woods. A set of clean extra clothes does add weight and take up space, but they will keep your body fresher and reduce your chances for an infection.
A few words about the so-called biodegradable soaps may be in order here. Many people believe you can wash your hands, dishes and utensils directly in the lake or stream if your soap is biodegradable, but they are wrong. Soap of any kind is not good for the water and the aquatic critters that live there.
The proper use and disposal of soapy water, and it says so on the label of the biodegradable soaps, is to use sparingly and at least 200 feet from the lake or stream. To dispose of, dig a hole 6 to 8 inches deep and pour the dirty water in it. This allows the bacteria in the soil to completely and safely biodegrade the soap product.
I still come home from my trips looking grungy and dirty. After all, isn’t that the reason we head to the backcountry in the first place, to get away from all those rules? Nowadays when I come home and dump my gear and clothes on the kitchen floor, I no longer have to listen to a surly grandmother. What I do have to listen to is a surly spouse who rules the house with dictatorial impunity and I “happily” clean up after myself. Maybe my grandmother did teach me something.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and the Delta County Independent, an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@icloud.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.