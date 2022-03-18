Is it just me, or does it feel like winter is going to last forever? I’m starting to think we might actually be starting to get some spring weather, so I thought I’d share a few spring gardening tips with you.
Even though it’s been cold, the moisture that we’ve been receiving is wonderful, but I bet you’ve noticed that it’s made working in the garden a bit difficult. Whenever possible, try to avoid walking on the wet garden soil. If you can pick up a handful of soil and form it into a firm ball, it’s still too wet to work.
Tilling, digging, or hoeing wet soil not only makes your shoes muddy, but it will compact the soil, which is not good.
If your soil is dry enough to work, you can plant your cool season vegetables. Peas, lettuce, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower and onions love the cool weather!
At this time of year, broccoli and cauliflower should be planted from transplants, not seeds. Cool season vegetables actually prefer temperatures from 60 to 80 degrees. Beets, carrots, cauliflower, parsley and potatoes can be planted early but aren’t quite as tolerant of frosty night temperatures.
Sometimes in the excitement of planting, it’s easy to forget the part of the garden that lies beneath the surface. When you get right down to it, soil is the most important part of successful gardening and landscaping.
If you’re new to the area, I’m betting you’ve discovered putting a shovel into the “soil” can be somewhat challenging. Loam is that wonderful soil that all of us wish we had in our garden. It’s the perfect mix of organic matter, sand, silt and clay. We can put good stuff in the soil that will help plants grow, but we can’t change the soil itself. Sand will always be sand. Clay will always be clay. And silt will always be silt.
Sandy soils tend to drain quickly while clay soils are difficult to get moist because the water tends to run off. However, once the water has soaked in, they tend to stay wet longer than a sandy or silt soil. Adding sand to clay in an attempt to get better drainage will not work. That’s basically how adobe bricks are made.
Most of the soils in our area are clay and don’t have much organic matter in them. A soil that is ideal for plant growth typically contains about 5% organic matter.
Comparatively, most soils in our area contain less than 1% organic material. So we “amend” the soil, or try to make it a better environment for plants to grow. This can be done a few different ways.
One way to improve the soil is by adding compost. However, compost can be expensive to buy, so you may want to try your hand at making your own compost. Composting is great way to reduce waste, and it really is easy.
There are only a couple things that you need to know. You need a balance of carbon and nitrogen in your compost pile. If you have too much nitrogen (green stuff like vegetable scraps and grass clippings) your pile will smell bad. If you have too much carbon (Brown dried stuff like dried leaves) your pile will be slow to decompose. That may be over simplifying it, but it helps take a lot of the mystery out of composting.
Layer the carbon and nitrogen items like you’re making lasagna, keep the pile moist, and you should have success. For most soils, 6 to 9 cubic yards of organic matter should be added to each 1,000 square foot area. This is equivalent to a layer of material spread on the soil surface 2 to 3 inches deep before it’s worked in.
Adding more than this recommended amount can do more harm than good. Cover crops can also be very beneficial as can biochar, but I’ll cover that at a later date.
March is a great time to clean up your perennial flowerbeds and rake up any leaves that may have accumulated on your lawn. However, it’s still a little early to remove the protective mulch from your roses. When cleaning up, don’t throw those leaves and small sticks in the trash. These are wonderful materials to add to a compost pile.
Rhubarb is a very heavy feeder. Applying a few inches of compost and about six tablespoons of ammonium sulfate (nitrogen) per plant at this time of year can be very beneficial.
If your peonies had buds on them last year but never formed beautiful flowers, they probably had botrytis, a common blight. Applying a fungicide soil drench to them as they begin to emerge will prevent this problem from occurring again this year. An application of 5-10-5 or 5-10-10 fertilizer when the stems are about two to three inches high will help your plants look their best.
Power raking your grass is not recommended and can actually do more harm than good because it can damage the roots of the plants. Aerating with a plug-type aerator is a much wiser way to control thatch and improve water and air flow to the roots.
If you have fruit trees and you’re not sure how to prune them, there’s a ton of pruning information, including videos, on the internet. Be warned though, not everything on the internet is correct. I know. That’s hard to believe. (Ha-ha.)
If you type in pruning fruit trees and then add CSU Edu, you’ll get more reliable results. The most important thing to know when pruning an apple tree is, is don’t remove more than one third of the total growth in one season. And always make proper pruning cuts. It really does matter.
If you have large trees on your property, be sure to look up and check for hazards before you walk underneath them to begin your spring gardening. The winter snow and winds may have caused branches to break or become weak.
One last thing: When buying seeds, pay attention to the number of seeds in the packet. What may sound like a good deal may not turn out to be the best buy.
I think the most important spring gardening tip is make sure you set aside time to enjoy the spring season. There’s just something about watching the garden come to life and enjoying the warmth of the season that just says, “happy spring!”
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.