OUTDOORS: Tracing my own time

Alan Reed and Jon Horn inspect the Great Gallery in Utah’s Horseshoe Canyon. (Bill Harris/Special to the MDP)

I just finished reading Craig Childs’s book “Tracing Time.”

The book is about the rock art of the Colorado Plateau. He delves into the cultural milieu that created the petroglyphs and rock paintings by the people of the desert Southwest.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?