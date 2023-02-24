OUTDOORS: Tracing my own time

I just finished reading Craig Childs’s book “Tracing Time.”
The book is about the rock art of the Colorado Plateau. He delves into the cultural milieu that created the petroglyphs and rock paintings by the people of the desert Southwest.
It’s the eighth book of his that I have read. I marvel at his ability to tell a story. His use of metaphors and descriptors is truly inspiring. What I like particularly about his writing is his ability to relate the science and the study of a particular subject, but also weave the personal and experiential into his story line.
In “Tracing Time” Childs weaves a story of his visits to numerous rock art sites, their impact on him and his companions in a way so familiar to those who read his books. He talks about what the rock art may represent and includes the viewpoints of cultural anthropologists, archaeologists, long-time residents, as well as descendants of the Ancestral Puebloans from Hopi and Zuni.
“Tracing Time” is not a guide on where rock is located. Most everyone would find it difficult to retrace Childs’s footsteps. He is obviously sensitive to the current influx of adventure seekers to the Colorado Plateau looking to “bag” another rock art panel.
The internet is rife with detailed directions to Native American sites. The use of GPS devices has virtually destroyed any sense of adventure that led me and many of my outdoors companions to explore the Colorado Plateau 40 or 50 years ago.
Based on Childs’ descriptions of rock art designs at different sites, I recognized several that I have visited. Over the years I have visited many rock art sites. Many I came upon by chance. Some I found following word of mouth directions.
I wasn’t interested in step by step directions. For me the most important part of exploring the landscape is the excitement of discovery and viewing a remote, rugged canyon or mesa without much, if any, hint of what it may hold.
During the throes of the pandemic, I followed Childs via his Facebook page. Many of the photos he posted were of places that I have visited in and around the West End. He resides in that country, so it was relatively easy for him to explore the neighborhood. There’s plenty of rock art nestled in the many canyons of the West End. It just isn’t as well known as the rock art elsewhere on the Colorado Plateau.
Another aspect of the book I enjoyed was his interactions with people I know. He describes his discussions with Carol Patterson, a cultural anthropologist and Glade Hadden, an archaeologist who I had crossed paths with as members of the Colorado Archaeological Society (CAS). Carol, Glade, and I have shared many a day traveling the backcountry when they lived in Montrose.
I have had the distinct pleasure of meeting Childs on several occasions. He was the featured speaker at a CAS meeting several years ago and also spoke at a program sponsored by Colorado Mesa University.
Both times I spoke with him briefly. A third encounter with him in 2018 was a bit more memorable. Kathy and I were attending a winter solstice gathering in Bluff, Utah.
For several years noted Bluff sculptor and artist, Joe Pachak, built large figures out of native woods. He would then burn them down the night of the winter solstice. One year he built a mammoth, another year dancing bears. In 2018 he fashioned a 20-foot high coyote. As the winter sky darkened the temperature plummeted, a local Native American drum group pounded out a beat while chanting. An eerie yellow moon peaked through scattered clouds.
As the sculpture was torched the crowd gave out a primal yell that sent a chill down my spine — quite the scene. All sorts of oddly dressed creatures danced around the pyre. We crossed paths with Childs and his partner, Daiva, and spent a few minutes chatting about the crazy scene we were experiencing.
Our plan was to meet up with longtime friends Fred Blackburn and Victoria Atkins, Winston Hurst and his spouse, Kathy. We wandered around just taking it all in. Eventually we met up with Fred and the others. I’ve known Fred, Victoria, and Winston for over 30 years. The next morning Kathy and I were breakfast guests at the Hurst home in Blanding. It was a rare opportunity to catch up.
Many years ago, we had spent long days wandering through the canyons of Cedar Mesa. We discovered and documented historic inscriptions mixed in with the rock art attributed to the Ancestral Puebloans. “Tracing Time” took me back to those days and the many since that I have spent exploring the dry, twisted landscape of the Colorado Plateau.