I have always been an adventurous spirit and adrenaline junkie. Traveling around the world in pursuit of hunting and fishing has given our family’s finances a double hernia. Fortunately, I have a wife who understands her husband is never going to grow up, and moreover, she occasionally will join me.
One of the most important requirements for having a successful trip is proper planning. With the thought of preparations in mind, COVID-19 has brought international travel to a new level.
Vaccines, face masks, pretests, and everything else have become a part of travel.
With travel opening up in this country as well as other parts of the world, we do not want to let our guard down. You do not want to find yourself sick with some ailment while on safari in
Mozambique or have a bad reaction to some “street meat” while on a fishing trip in the Patagonia region of Argentina. You could be taken to the local witch doctor, have beads shaken over your head, and fed a concoction of crushed insect wings and roadhouse beetle dung. You need to prepare.
Murphy, of Murphy’s Law fame, does not really care how far you might be from medical assistance when he decides to pay you a visit. If you are heading to the wilds of Canada, or the Colorado high country accessible only by helicopter in an emergency, you might start off the trip with a visit to your family doctor. It is a good idea to make sure you are in working order before the trip. That is why you should start out with a visit to the good old family Doctor, while your body is still under warranty.
I visit with my family doctor and close personal friend, Dr. Jonathon Osorio, before any trip I take to a remote location. I have a good working relationship with him. He gives me advice as to what prescriptions I may need and most importantly, the how, when and why to use them properly in the event I fall ill. That is the most important part, knowing how to use them.
These are some of the guidelines and advice that Dr. Osorio offered:
Traveling abroadMany travelers need to carry their medicines with them across international borders to treat chronic or serious health issues. However, each country has its own guidelines about which medicines are legal.
Check with the foreign embassy to make sure your meds are permitted
If you purchase medications abroad, consider contacting the nearest US embassy or consulate who should be able to recommend reputable doctors and pharmacies that can help.
Don’t get medications in open markets.
Make sure medications you buy abroad are in original packing and check ingredient names to match what you have been prescribed.
Prior to leaving on your trip, consult with your primary doctor to make sure you have enough medication for your trip. Your insurance may not pay for early refills.
Be mindful of extreme temperatures that can reduce effectiveness of many medications
Pack your medications in your carry-on luggage to avoid losing them if luggage is lost.
Keep medications in original, labeled containers.
If traveling with controlled substances, a letter from your doctor on letterhead stationery listing your medications could be useful.
Check www.CDC.gov to view specific recommendations for your country and area of travel with regards to recommended vaccines, outbreaks, etc. You may benefit from taking with you a prescription antibiotic for “Traveler’s Diarrhea” and/or medication to prevent Malaria.
General travelConsider the following common ailments that might affect you and the common medications you could easily obtain to take with you:
Allergies—make sure to take your antihistamine of choice (generic or brand name Zyrtec, Alegra, Claritin, Xyzal, Benadryl). Remember that brand names may be different in other countries so be familiar with generic chemical names.
Pain/inflammation — take aspirin, Tyelnol, or your NSAID of choice (Ibuprofen, naproxen, etc). These may be helpful for minor injuries resulting in pain or inflammation. Ask your doctor if there are any reasons why you should not use these meds.
Diarrhea — grab Imodium to take with you. CDC travel website gives basic advice on drinking water in your area of travel. Be prepared to filter water or buy bottled water as needed.
Motion sickness — if you know you are susceptible to motion sickness, make sure you are prepared with Dramamine or talk to your doctor about Scopolamine patches
Acid reflux/indigestion — if you have issues of acid reflux, makes sure you take with you your antacid of choice because you never know how different foods abroad might affect you.
Diabetes — don’t forget your diabetic testing supplies! Testing strips typically are very expensive
Rescue medications — make sure to have any insulin, inhalers, or EpiPens you may need as prescribed by your doctor based on your health needs
I would also reemphasize the checking with CDC before you travel for any special health alerts or recommended vaccines you may need before going there. I have had to get vaccinated for yellow fever and typhoid before some of the adventures I went on. A couple of the places you will want to consider malaria medications.
If you play hard enough, you are eventually going to get hurt. A good first aid class, with up-to-date training is essential. If you have a daily medication you take, such as a blood pressure medicine, you may want to carry an extra 15-day supply with you.
The insurance may not cover it, but it just might come in handy. I once spent an extra six days in Provo on a blue marlin trip, watching a stalled tropical storm make our life miserable. No flights in or out, and obviously, no fishing. You can get stranded because of weather and many other reasons, so be prepared for the worst.
I’m lucky to have someone like Dr. Osorio in my corner. He is an adventurer himself and understands that I am a terminal, professional little boy. Good thing he is around to teach me what I may need before I go and put my broken parts back together when I get home. Check with your doctor. I bet your family sawbones will be glad to help.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and the Delta County Independent, an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@icloud.com
