OUTDOORS: Traveling? Post-COVID, prepare to pack differently

My wife and I lost or postponed a half dozen trips because of COVID. I am sure many of you had similar experiences. In our case. several of these trips came together in 2022, kind of all at once.
If you have not flown since before COVID but are planning travel around the upcoming holidays or for a vacation, better buckle up, because things are different with the airlines now, and you probably aren’t going to like it.
Airlines have gone through their own special agony during this pandemic. Remember that the airlines are staffed by people, the same people who get vaccinated or chose not to get vaccinated, get sick or exposed to people who are sick and must isolate, and in the meantime, staff the flights with happy and smiling faces for customers.
The airlines lost tons of money because of travel restrictions and shutdowns. These losses had to be made up for with government subsidies and, you guessed it, less customer services and flights. Smaller planes, packed with more people, and less flights are what you can expect. In the last 10 flights I have been on, all of them were sold out, packed to the rafters with people.
As we approach yet another holiday season, many will be taking to flight for family visits and getaways. Well over 100 million people will take to the friendly, or not-so-friendly anymore, skies. Last holiday season, airlines went through a series of cancellations. Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights, leaving crew members and travelers stranded across the country.
Spirit Airlines and American Airlines had their share of canceled flights too. One week found almost 10,000 canceled flights due to weather conditions and staffing issues. Remember that every time a crew member is exposed, they must quarantine, same as us. This left airlines with unbelievable staffing issues.
The real fun begins when you are standing in an airport, thinking all is right with the world, and see the big CANCELED word light up on the board for your flight. You then find yourself standing in a line that starts somewhere in Terra Haute, and you are at the end of it, trying to rebook a flight to get you home.
My old friend through many years of close association, Murphy, of Murphy’s Law fame, just loves airlines, especially around the holidays when they are the busiest. He will wreak his special breed of havoc canceling flights, creating blizzards, and causing mechanical issues on aircraft, just to watch weary travelers suffer. Go into this expecting some delays and cancellations, and be prepared for it, and it might not be so miserable.
We always carry a backpack when we travel. It is small enough to fit under the seat in front of me, so I never worry about having to check it or squeeze it into an overhead compartment. I carry the things I don’t want to risk losing in baggage, like expensive binoculars, rangefinders and cameras. This leaves plenty of room for some extra things, just in case. Start with a change of clothes.
We had a flight booked from Buenos Aires, overnight to Dallas. A short layover in Dallas, and a flight back home to Montrose. All together it was about 18 hours of travel time. Perfect. I planned on settling in on the overnight flight, eating a nice meal, and washing it down with a couple glasses of man’s best friend before catching some shuteye. Wrong.
The socialist government thought it best to shut down the main highway that goes to the airport. This caused great delays in our arrival. When we got to the airport, we discovered you must first get a COVID test and wait for the negative results, before proceeding to the check-in counters.
We arrived at the counter a full hour before the flight took off, only to find out that COVID restrictions require them to not let anyone through after 90 minutes. Long and short, we were standing in a huge line of humanity trying to rebook something else to get home.
Assume that you will be held somewhere, and carry with you a small kit, to include a toothbrush, deodorant, and a few of those individually packed body wipes. A quick clean-up will make you feel much better, and ready to face the delays with at least a semi-smile. Imagine 24 to 48 hours with no clean-up and in the same clothes?
You will also want to have with you any important medications that you need to take daily. Never leave these in your checked bags. I also carry an extra set of my prescription glasses. I would not want to try and navigate an airport without my spectacles.
While you are at it, if the face mask rules are still in effect, carry a few extras with you. Imagine wearing the same facemask for two days and you will get the point.
Another thing to consider is a portable charger for your phone. Some airplanes have plug-ins where you can charge in flight, and some don’t. I was on two flights where the plug-in for my seat did not work. Murphy must have had the seat on the flight before me. And while we are talking about electronics, consider a set of Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones.
These headphones can really save the day as you sit in a crowded cattle car with wings, allowing you to listen to music or watch a movie, and canceling the background noise that can get so out of hand on a flight.
Airport food leaves a lot to be desired, so we carry our own snacks and food with us. Pack them in a separate Ziploc bag so the TSA is happy, and you will not go hungry. Same thing for water. We carry our own water bottles and fill them at the gate before boarding the flight. Remember, you can’t carry a water bottle through security unless it is empty.
We did finally get home from Buenos Aires, but it was a dumpster fire. We flew to New York and Phoenix before getting home some 41 hours later. The flight included long layovers in these two cities, and needless to say, I was not a particularly happy camper. At least we had some extra things packed so we could tolerate the interruptions.
Prepare for the worst, and expect delays and cancellations, because you are probably going to have some.
