I had hiked across that footbridge scores of times, without realizing what a visual image it presents.
Wearing a backpack and carrying trekking poles two weeks ago, I exited the Wilderness Area where the Big Dominguez meets the Gunnison River.
This time, I happened to look through a camera lens after crossing the bridge, and was struck by the existence of the vanishing point at its far end.
It was a fitting image of transitioning after a journey on foot in the 66,000 acre Dominguez Canyon Wilderness. The trekking poles came in handy for clambering up and descending down some rocky slopes. In addition, they were needed to serve as the support poles in my ultralight tent.
A lighter load of gear can allow a trained person to run with a loaded overnight backpack, and thereby get even further from the parking lot of trucks and cars for a few days. In this Wilderness Area, the first four miles of trail is limited to Day Use Only.
This designation keeps the day hiking area accessible to individuals and families who are prepared for just that. An overnight camping trip then means going more miles on foot with one’s gear on their back to get that far in. And of course that also entails hiking one’s gear the same distance back out.
On the other end of the extreme of pricey new ultralight backpacking gear, I choose to carry a pair of old aluminum adjustable ski poles, with the baskets removed. They work perfectly well for a two or three day backpacking trip. It is true that modern trekking poles are much lighter and that they fold down smaller than ski poles which are twenty years old. But it feels rewarding to re-purpose aluminum poles that are actually less fragile than modern carbon-fiber poles.
A pair of trekking poles can be just enough to assist a backpacker in leaping across a small stream or creek, and preventing a backpack full of cold water from spoiling the day, or worse.
Share the load
Such poles have understandably appealed to the outdoors aficionados who may have knees and hips with significant degenerative changes. Years of good times spent on trails in the desert and above timberline make a person want to continue such outdoor adventures as the decades pass.
For such hikers, a pair of poles may expand their current range and minimize or eliminate joint soreness that evening in camp.
Another group that benefits by using poles includes those who are new to hiking the trails and who want to experience the joys of the wilderness on foot. In our increasingly digitally driver, screen-mediated culture, it is common for a person to be carrying more body weight than their physical frame is built for. Hiking as a means of burning off those pounds can be done more safely by the added stability of a pair of poles.
Rolling an ankle on uneven terrain is not going to allow safe or secure or pleasant travel. The extra support of poles can really pay off in opening up more opportunities for a wider range of people to venture out.
Beyond these types of groups, trekking poles are finding greater use among completely healthy and trained adventurers, as well. Many of us often elect not to carry poles, as we find them to be a bit of a hassle while running with a backpack. But two short narrow nylon straps with buckles can turn two poles into one for ease of carrying.
Hiking in the desert may require the carrying of much more weight for an overnight than would be needed in a similar length of hike in the mountains, due to the desert’s lessened availability of streams for water to purify for drinking and cooking. At eight pounds to the gallon, and a gallon per day needed per person, that weight quickly adds up as a burden on one’s back.
Especially in a backpack with the normal weighted tent, pad, stove, and sleeping bag, a pair of poles can be very welcome in redistributing some of that weight onto the arms. Passing through a narrow set of rock walls in canyon country, for example, a 150 pound person with forty pounds of weight on their back may risk injury when planting and rotating a knee under that weight. Better to have the poles to use to briefly reduce the load on that knee.
The same is true for the spinal discs between the vertebrae of that backpacker. The disc is made of a fibrocartilage ring surrounding a pressurized, gel-filled center. Actively twisting one’s trunk while carrying a load in the pack risks damage to the discs. Such an injury occurring in the backcountry can quickly exceed the ability for self-rescue.
Such challenges are counterbalanced by the opportunity to spend a couple of days away from the noise of cell phones, sirens, and Wi-Fi distractions.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.