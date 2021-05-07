My tried-and-true, name-brand internal-frame backpack is about fifteen years old and still works fine.
Completely empty, it weighs six pounds.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is an old folklore saying that may comes to mind. However, there is more to this topic than such a simplistic saying, despite its underlying element of truth.
Why should I pay top dollar for an ultralight version of each item of my backpacking gear, I wonder?
Conversely, why carry more weight than necessary?
On last weekend’s backpacking trip into the Dominguez Canyon Wilderness Area north of Delta, the topic of ultralight gear made for some lively discussions among the members of our small group.
That particular Wilderness Area perfectly illustrates the usefulness of lighter backpack loads. The first four miles of trail starting from the Bridgeport Trailhead is designated as “Limited to Day Use Only.”
This past ten years, this is a necessity to keep that area’s qualities intact.
Therefore, any overnight backpacking there requires carrying in all of your gear one-way at least four miles.
Now, for the through-hikers reading this, that four miles rightly sounds like a comically short distance. I recognize that travels on the Colorado Trail, the Appalachian Trail, or the Pacific Crest Trail often involve backpacking all of that gear fifteen or twenty miles each day, for five or six days each week, for a month or months at a time.
Many of us have grown up with the belief that a heavy load just makes a person stronger.
That fact is true to a point, but it ignores the flip side concept that a heavy load also makes a person move more slowly in getting from trailhead to campsite. So consider the range of people who may have reason to lighten their pack weight.
A twenty-something backpacker can have leftover limitations from a previous football injury to their hip or a past snowboarding injury to their ankle.
For a middle-aged or older outdoor enthusiast, it could be degenerative changes from a lifetime career in a desk job with its limited activity, or a roofer with decades of putting food on the table by paychecks earned from all of that kneeling, squatting and climbing ladders.
For myself, at this most recent overnight backpacking trip, I did choose to carry the six-pounds-when-empty version instead of my more recent three year old ultralight backpack.
That one weighs less than two pounds. Imagine: that weight difference is like being able to remove four, one pound cans of pork and beans from your pack before you start walking.
There are ‘pro verses con” arguments for choosing to use the heavier pack.
It is more sturdy, meaning that it may be possible to cut leg holes into it in an emergency for carrying out an injured fellow hiker. Its thicker nylon lets me sidestep between two sandstone canyon walls while wearing it, and not risk tearing its fabric.
It has standard size zippers and likely longer lasting ones. And the internal frame is much less prone to breaking than is the frame in a lighter pack.
Under the “con” category, it is those four pounds heavier because it could be said to be overbuilt. With smaller and lighter gear available in this third decade of the twenty-first century, all necessary and some luxury items can fit into the smaller ultralight backpack instead.
A popular ultralight sleeping pad is now half the weight of the same company’s older pad, saving the equivalent of yet another one pound can of beans on your back. It folds down to the volume of a quart bottle.
Even better, it has more than twice the insulating value compared to the older pad.
That fact is important when noting that last Monday’s welcome rain here in Montrose fell as a foot of fresh snow on Grand Mesa. We got reminded yet again that spring or autumn camping in the Rocky Mountain region can put campers in a surprising and risky weather situation in the blink of an eye.
Save another pound off of your load by a down bag that protects you to fifteen degrees Fahrenheit versus the weightier poly-filled bag rated just to thirty-five.
Ultralight two-person tents are stable in the wind, waterproof, roomy, and reduce your burden by three pounds, compared to similar quality regular tents. That number does not include the weight of the two trekking poles needed, though.
Instead of my nylon groundcloth that weighs over a pound, an industrial-grade polyolefin sheet weighs one ounce, and is similarly puncture resistant, even though it looks and feels more like cellophane than a groundcloth.
Not all ultralight gear is pricey, though. Our beefy Nalgene quart-and-a-half bottles weigh three times as much as the same volume of a reused Smartwater bottle. And those ounces of savings add up, when multiplied by titanium vs. aluminum stakes, modern stove burner, and fleece coat.
Choices are good to have.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with an active practice in Montrose. Oddly, he still likes the challenge of a heavy pack now and then. Ideas for future columns are welcomed at sportsdocunger.com.
