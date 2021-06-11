Your running shoes are on, socks fitting just right, feeling all warmed up as your footfalls have moved you across the flat approach.
Then, looking ahead, you see that your path has begun inclining upward (maybe way upward).
Whether it is the bike path in Baldridge Park as it climbs Sunset Mesa, or whether it is the old mining road up Imogene Pass, running uphill can be rewarding.
The views. The workout. The sense of accomplishment. The eventual power development of quadriceps and calves.
In most years, by the middle of June enough snow has melted off of the high country to let you run up the Bridge of Heaven northeast of Ouray. The same is true of Bear Creek trail which is just south of that town.
The lower half of the road up to Yankee Boy Basin dries up on a similar timing, as does the trail into Blaine Basin west of Ridgway.
Closer to Montrose there are wonderful views to be had by running hills in the adobes east of Flattop Road, north of there at the Elephant Skin Recreation Area, and both on the approach to and within the Gunnison Gorge east of Olathe.
Do yourself a favor and take along a good map from the sporting goods store or the bike shops before tackling an unfamiliar route.
Even roads and trails which we know well can braid in and out at unmarked crossings and can thereby look confusing after a winter of being away from them. Such is the case particularly with the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, in which some signage exists, but certainly not at every crossroads.
Having first had a recent exam by your healthcare provider, you might choose to take on the challenge of running hills (and mountains). Know that running uphill is an entirely different mechanical maneuver for the human body.
We shorten our stride, but without running completely on our toes. No heel-strike here! The arch of the foot must absorb some shock, while the calf muscle and Achilles tendon must work from an elongated position.
If your Achilles tendon hurts after uphill running, try an even shorter stride, until you have spent more weeks gradually adapting to upslopes.
Avoid hunching your shoulders forward here, or else you may impede the flow of that precious mountain air into the lungs. Gasping wears you down, so focus on breathing deeply from the diaphragm, expanding the entire chest with each intake of a breath.
Slow down your pace as needed, and continue to use your same effort and breathing rate as when you are running on level ground. With repeat outings, gradually you can get more work with less effort, and also can then fine tune your perception of when to push and when to throttle back the exertion.
Consider experimenting with running even twenty steps with your flat palms kept against the sides of your hips. A shocking feeling of extreme awkwardness will strike immediately. The torque which such a running technique would require of your core trunk muscles would have you twisting like a just-landed brown trout.
The arms are not for swinging across the front, as if knitting a sweater. Instead, they pump forward and back, somewhat like pulling oneself ahead by gripping a rope in front.
No need to clench that imaginary rope, though. Keep the hands and fingers themselves relaxed. Try resting the tip of the middle finger on the tip of the thumb, as a reminder to keep it loose and at ease.
Far from just staying out of the way of the trunk and legs, the arms and the pectoral muscles of the chest perform important functions in propelling you uphill. In normal running on level ground, the swing of the left arm counteracts the high forces generated by the right leg driving itself forward.
Especially while running uphill, this motion of the arm adds to the forward thrust. It keeps your trunk from having to twist needlessly and from wasting energy and inertia/momentum.
Then, of course, the same effect happens with the other arm and the other leg. This happens about 1800 times each during a three mile run. Even if you do not know how to dance, you are using some serious rhythm here!
Arms. Legs. Lungs. Skills. Mindset. Savor the high country when you get up to it, and you can be proud of the magic of the human body that propels itself uphill.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with an active practice in Montrose. He finds that running through patches of snow is especially inviting after these recent hot days down in the Uncompahgre Valley. Ideas for future columns are welcomed at sportsdocunger.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.