OUTDOORS: Using organic pesticides in the home garden

A lot of different types of insects are starting to pop up in the landscape, but before you reach for a spray let me offer a few tips. And remember, a few insects on a plant should be expected and may not be a bad thing.
My advice is always to start with the safest and simplest means of control first. Often times a pest or two can simply be picked off of the plant. In many cases a strong stream of water sprayed on the plant will dislodge the insects resulting in control. If this doesn’t work, start with the safest products for the job. There are several great products that you can use but you should know a few things before using one.
Identifying the insect is really important! You don’t want a one product that kills all. How the insects feed goes right along with the ID.
A product designed for killing insects that feed by chewing can increase your problem if you use it on insects that feed by sucking plant liquids. For example, using a something that kills chewing insects such as beneficial ladybeetles will kill them and not touch the aphids that you may be trying to kill. As you probably guessed, the result will be an increase in aphid populations.
When you’re choosing a pesticide, look for “active ingredient” in small sprint on the front of the label, usually towards the bottom. Some of the more common available products are as follows.
An interesting product called Spinosad is derived from a naturally occurring, soil dwelling bacterium. It’s reported that the bacterium was found and collected from an abandoned rum distillery on a Caribbean island in 1982 by a vacationing scientist. The pesticide must be eaten by the insect and will not affect insects such as aphids that feed by sucking. The insect will die within one to two days after eating the product and spinosad will not harm most beneficial insects.
Sabadilla is a pesticide derived from the seeds of the Sabadilla lily (Schoenoocaulon officinale). It’s sold as either a dust or a liquid. It’s considered one of the least toxic of all the botanical, or “safe” pesticides.
However, it can be highly irritating to your eyes and can produce sneezing if inhaled, so caution must still be used. Sabadilla works as a stomach poison to insects, effectively killing caterpillars, leafhoppers, thrips, stink bugs and squash bugs. It breaks down very rapidly in sunlight which may be considered both a pro and a con.
Neem oil is another product that’s become almost the go to for many gardeners. Neem is derived from the seeds of the neem tree, a native of India.
The Indians and Africans have been using neem for more than 4,000 years as both a pesticide and a medicine. Today, it can be found under several names such as Azatin, or Bio-neem. It can be used to control leafhoppers, thrips, caterpillars, and mealybugs.
Neem works as a growth regulator by inhibiting the insect’s ability to molt to its next life stage. It will not harm earthworms, honeybees, or ladybugs. It even helps to control some fungus.
Diatomaceous Earth is a nontoxic insecticide mined from the fossilized silica shell remains of diatoms. Diatoms are single-celled or colonial algae in the class Bacillarophyceae. Just think how impressed your friends will be when you share that with them!
DE contains sharp edges that cut the soft bodies of pests, dehydrating and killing them. It is labeled to control slugs, aphids, grasshoppers, millipedes and sow bugs. However, it must be reapplied after a rain or watering.
Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) is a natural occurring bacteria often sold under the trade name Dipel or Thuricide. There are several strains of Bt. One is a wonderful product used for killing caterpillars that may be munching on your tasty vegetables, trees or shrubs. The toxins are not poisonous to birds, people, or pets. However, keep in mind, butterflies begin life as caterpillars and it can target them as well.
There’s a Bt strain for controlling mosquitoes. You simply place the product in your birdbath, pond, or whatever water source is a breeding ground for the pesky skeeters. The product will not harm birds, children, or animals that may be using the water.
Bt works by killing the larvae in the water, so it may take a few days to see the results. I usually buy more of the Bt dunks than I need so I’m ready if those irritating little fungus gnats appear around my houseplants. I break off about a quarter of the “doughnut” dunk and place it in a gallon of water and water it into my plants to control the gnats. It works great!
Insecticidal Soap can give quick results for the control of aphids, scale, thrips and several other insects but be aware that the product has the potential to damage plants. Soap products should be applied in the cool of the day and must be sprayed on the insect to achieve results. Some plants can be sensitive to soaps so it’s a good idea to test it on a small area of the plant before using it extensively.
There are a lot of great pesticide oil products available. Orange, peppermint, and clove oil not only smell great but can repel or kill a variety of insects.
One word of caution, though, if you live around bears. The morning after I applied clove oil to one of my plants, a bear dug it up during the night and my plant was gone. Hence, I’m cautious when using these scented oils on my plants and I never put any products that smells like food in my vehicles.
Keep in mind even organic pesticides usually come with the word caution on the label. Always read the entire label before applying it and follow the directions! Also, know that organic pesticides may need to be applied more frequently than alternative synthetic products. But if you’ve never tried organic products, you should give them a try. They might surprise you.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a licensed pesticide applicator, ISA-certified arborist and advanced master gardener.