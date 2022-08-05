Well, maybe not literally but figuratively! Have you ever driven past signs directing travelers to some potentially cool places in Colorado and say “boy, someday we should go there,” but because it is so close to home we don’t?
If you consider our “backyard” to be those places within a 100-mile circle from our doorsteps in Montrose and Delta, we are lucky to be near some interesting places in about two hours.
To fulfill the “someday we should go there” rule, last September my wife and I decided to explore some of those spots we always drove past. Just beyond the Mountain Village turnoff, several places pass my “best backyard” test.
We drove beyond Sunlight and Matterhorn Campgrounds, and headed towards the little used hiking trail to Hope Lake. Well no more, it has been discovered and feels more like the busy hike to Blue Lakes. None-the-less, the wildflowers along this trail are spectacular.
Get your young ones to create their own names for the flowers they see … like Shrek’s Q-tips, hen and eggs, red rockets, etc. They are not the correct common names but your kids will remember the blooms they see. There are some secluded dispersed camping sites in the area with outstanding evening sunlight views of the surrounding 13’ers.
Around Trout Lake is the old Galloping Goose railroad grade, complete with a very cool “Petticoat Junction” water tower (for those old enough to remember that 60s TV sitcom) next to an impressive wooden trestle bridge over Lake Fork Creek. Both iconic relics of a bygone railroad era. Kids love trains leading to an opportunity for a teachable history moment.
We continued over to Lizard Head pass named for the singular rock spire that looks nothing like a lizard’s head. Apparently, many years ago before a large chunk of that spire fell off, it did remind some folks of a lizard’s head. Along Highway 145, there are several unofficial (or dispersed) camping spots with great mountain views and lots of space between neighbors! Kind of like we wish our backyards to be. Your kids and dogs can run free, be loud with no one to disturb!
Our journey took us on the narrow Dunton road (Forest Service Road # 535) to the West Fork of the Dolores River, Dunton and Burro Bridge. This road is like many mountain roads we have traversed time and again. It is a bumpy, narrower version of Red Mountain Pass. If you have a skittish visitor from the flatlands, this route will freak them out as it is narrow, winding, and rough, with big drop offs and no guard rails to impede your views of the canyon below.
As we headed toward Burro Creek Campground, the road crossed an open landscape of meadows with commanding views of the peaks to the north and Sheep Mountain to the east. At the west end of these meadows, you can park and hike the Kilpacker trail providing the southern access route to El Diente Peak (14,159 feet).
Continuing south down the road, you pass the turnoff to the Navajo Lake trailhead parking area. This trail leads into the basin between the San Miguel Mountains and El Diente, Mt. Wilson (14,246 feet) and Gladstone Peak (13.913feet.) and trails that provide the northern ascent to those peaks. Hiking the Kilpacker Trail via the cutoff to the Navajo Lake trail is a moderate 3-mile or so route quite doable with young teens but requires a drop off or shuttle at the other end.
More dispersed campsites are scattered along the Dunton road, however by mid-September, hunters occupied most of the sites. This is archery and black powder season for elk and hardy hunters head for the backcountry to pursue their quest. It is great to see multiple recreational users on our national forests, and hunters are strong supporters of public lands.
New to me were a couple of interesting hiking trails paralleling the Dunton road. The Groundhog Stock driveway trail provides some little used “through hikes.”
However, with just one vehicle, someone has to hitchhike back to bring the car around. While hiking this trail to Burro Creek campground, we encountered a young black bear, who for the record was very brown. He stopped foraging and stared at us as we high tailed down the trail. What a great wildlife sighting!
Since it was hunting season, there were no elk to be seen, but in the evening, the forest echoed with elk bugles — real and imitation. That eerie high-pitched whistle is a sound that is hard to forget!
Continuing past the Burro Bridge campground, we encountered the old mining encampment of Dunton. The unique thing about this old mining town was the hot springs. The natural hot water was captured in an old cement pool inside a weathered wooden building.
My first trip there was some time ago, back when you drove across the bridge, no gate, then parked in front of a saloon of yesteryear. You paid the bartender 5 bucks and you could use the hot springs. It was pretty much sans clothing in those days, I mean who hiked or hunted with a bathing suit in their packs.
The bar was about as interesting as the people who drank there, but they were quick to point out the name “Butch Cassidy” carved into the bar. Supposedly, Butch and the boys came to Dunton after robbing the bank in Telluride. Well, Dunton hot springs has changed. It is a private resort now and you almost need to rob a bank to spend a night there.
My final hot spot on our trip to the West Dolores valley, (and I had to make the pun) is Geyser Springs. This is Colorado’s only geyser. After a relatively short up-hill hike, you come to this turquoise bubbling pool of water. About every half hour, the bubbles “erupt” into a full boil. It may not be Yellowstone impressive, but it is unique. Unfortunately, it is not recommended to soak in the 82.4-degree pool because of the carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide gases that are emitted.
Southwest Colorado has many great outdoor places to explore! Take a closer look and venture off your “beaten path” to explore some lesser-known public lands in your “backyard.” A surprising and awarding adventure awaits!
Gary Shellhorn is a resident of Montrose, an outdoor enthusiast and a strong supporter of our public lands. He is a retired natural resource specialist and enjoys exploring our local public lands and finding undiscovered hidden gems!