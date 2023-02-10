OUTDOORS: Water is today's gold

Foreword from the author:
I wrote this article in 1997 for a different publication, long before today’s drought conversation in the western United States, particularly regarding the current low flows of the Colorado River and the resulting depletion of reservoirs. I think timely to repeat the article without changes.
We place great value on natural resources. Whole nations have been built around a single resource. Cultures have been dramatically altered in days with the discovery of new resources. Wars have been fought to gain control of resources.
The perceived value of some resources has changed over the centuries as mankind has changed. One such example is water.
Water has historically been perceived to be abundant and free. Certainly there are specific locations on our planet that have minimal water resources, some even void of water.
But overall, other natural resources, such as hard rock minerals, have been valued higher by mankind. But only because water was indeed abundant and free. But things change.
Today’s water is yesterday’s gold.
More and more, especially in our arid western United States, land values are tied to water. Western Colorado is no exception. We take abundant, clean water for granted. There will come a day when great wealth is made by trading water rights no different than Colorado gold miners traded gold dust.
And of course, water is of great interest to the fisherman, not to mention the fish themselves! With a computer and the internet, I discovered some interesting facts and trivia about water I thought fun to share. Consider these water related thoughts:
What is the largest reservoir in Colorado? Blue Mesa.
What is the second-largest reservoir in Colorado? Lake Granby.
What percent of the water treated by public water systems is used for drinking and cooking? Less than 1%.
What river in Colorado used to be called the Grand River? The Colorado River.
Anglers at the turn-of-the-century used mice, birds, and small rabbits as bait for the now-endangered Colorado squawfish!
Kentucky bluegrass uses 18 gallons of water per square foot each year. Tall fescue and wheatgrasses use 10 and 7 gallons of water per square foot each year, respectively.
Riparian habitat makes up less than 3% of the land in Colorado, but is used by over 90% of the wildlife in the state.
87% of the water leaving Colorado flows out of the Colorado river basin toward the Pacific Ocean. The remaining 13% of the water leaving Colorado flows out of the Missouri, Arkansas, and Rio Grande river basins toward the Atlantic Ocean.
Producing a typical lunch — hamburger, fries, and a soft drink — uses 1500 gallons of water. This includes the water needed to raise the potatoes, the grain for the bun and the grain needed to feed the cattle, and the production of the soda.
The natural rotation of the Earth has been altered slightly by the 10 trillion tons of water stored in reservoirs over the past 40 years.
The hottest spring water in the state (82 degrees Celsius, 180 degrees Fahrenheit) is found in Hortense Hot Springs in Chaffee County. The largest hot spring in Colorado is Big Spring in Glenwood Springs with a maximum discharge greater than 2,200 gallons per minute.
In May 1935, 10 miles south of Kiowa, 24 inches of rain fell in 6 hours.
Grand Lake is 265 feet deep — the deepest natural lake in Colorado.
89 % of Colorado's naturally occurring lakes are found at altitudes above 9,000 feet.
The average humidity for Colorado, measured at noon, is 38%.
There are more than 9,000 miles of streams and 2,000 lakes and reservoirs open to fishing in Colorado.
The maximum 24-hour snowfall in the United States is 75.8 inches at Silver Lake near Boulder in 1921.
Graupel is snowflakes that have become small rounded pellets (usually two to five millimeters in diameter). It is sometimes mistaken for hail.
Fresh, uncompacted snow is usually 90-95% trapped air.
Denver has an average annual snowfall of 60.7 inches. The snowiest season on record occurred in 1908-1909, with 118.7 inches of snow.
Once evaporated, a water molecule spends 10 days in the air.
These interesting water facts were discovered at the internet web site www.cnr.colostate.edu/CWK called “Colorado Water Knowledge”, sponsored by Colorado State University. (Update note: This website has been updated since this article was first published, but you can still search for “Colorado Water Knowledge.") Visit this page and you will find more interesting water information and numerous links to other water related web pages.
In the meantime, remember to go prospecting for fish in the golden waters of Colorado.