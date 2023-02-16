A buddy of mine called my office, thereby waking me out of a sound sleep, to ask, “What is the best way to waterproof hiking boots?”
The question took me back because it has been a number of years since I actually used a waterproofing treatment on a pair of boots. In recent years, I have had problems with waterproofing a backpack. They all seem to leak in one place or another. Footwear is an altogether different problem.
Fishing waders come directly to mind. Every pair I have ever borrowed or owned has leaked. Small cuts and tears are usually repaired easily with a rubber patch, similar to what we fix tire innertubes with. Problem is, I usually do not discover the tear until cold water is rushing into the boot at a terminal velocity measured in foot pounds, too late for a patch.
The other area of contention, not limited to waders, is the fact that they leak from the big hole at the top, you know, the one you put your foot in. Invariably, the depth of water is always universally 2 inches deeper than the exact top of my footwear. It matters not the type of footwear; the water is always deeper. Science ought to look into that.
Just about all hiking boots are factory treated with a water repellent finish of some type. I have not seen a new boot that required treatment out of the box. You will notice that water, like the dew in the grass, will bead up and roll off the surface of the boot, letting you know the repellent is working. When the beading up stops, the finish is wearing off and it is time to do something about it.
Waterproofing treatments are generally designed for leather. There are 2 types of leather, rough leather like suede, and full grain which is smooth. Be sure to buy the treatment for the type of leather on your pair of boots.
Wax based waterproofing is not as popular as it once was. In the past, we always used the original Sno-Seal Beeswax waterproofing, and it still works as one of the best today. Another choice that works well is Obenauf’s Heavy Duty LP Leather. Either of these will work well on full grain leather but know that you will have to reapply often, depending on how much you use the boots.
Suede boots are another story. The spray on water repellent is the best way to get some waterproofing, although it does not last very long, sometimes a day or two. Gear Aid Revivex or Scotchgard have worked for me but be aware they can make the suede a bit darker after application. I have not found suede to be a good material in wet, snowy or muddy conditions.
As a side note, you should have a couple bottles of the spray on water proofer for regular use. Usually, they are made from a chemical compound, the main ingredient sometimes being silicone, that when sprayed onto a material, acts like an additional protective layer. It seals the pores that would normally allow water in.
I mentioned before, it does not last a long time, depending how much you use the item and how much moisture it is exposed to. You can spray down your pack, paying special attention to the zippers, and it really helps keep your stuff inside dry. It will fend off a moderate rain or a snow but will not survive a dunk in the lake. I spray shoes, boots, packs, gun cases, and just about everything else, before the trip.
The best all-around system for waterproof boots and dry feet is Gore-Tex. Gore-Tex is a membrane made of pores that are 20,000 times smaller than a droplet of water, thereby preventing water from entering the boot. This same membrane is used on clothing, bags, packs, jackets, hats, and just about any fabric you want waterproof.
The membrane is very thin, measuring .01mm in thickness. It is bonded to other materials and fabrics to create the waterproof layer that water simply cannot penetrate, unless the membrane is torn or otherwise damaged.
The Gore-Tex membrane will eventually wear out with use, especially the heavy use we put our equipment through in the outdoors. Many people prefer leather boots with a Gore-Tex lining because when the membrane wears out, you can still waterproof the leather.
To prolong the life of your Gore-Tex, you should never wear cotton socks in the boots, as cotton gets abrasive when wet, such as with perspiration. A wet sock can easily wear out the boot inside to the point of damaging the membrane.
Another important step is to keep the inside of your footwear clear of all dirt and debris. Anything like sand, small twigs or pebbles can damage the membrane lining. Keep the outside of the boots clean also because sand and other small debris can work its way down to the membrane eventually. Wash them down and allow them to dry thoroughly dry between uses.
A good set of hiking boots can be an expensive investment. Honor those boots by taking good care of them and keeping them well maintained and cleaned. Eventually, totally wear them out by enjoying them outdoors, using them for what they were designed to do’ carry you and your equipment up and down mountains, across creeks, and through swampy woods. And if you ever figure out how to keep water from pouring in through the big opening at the top of the laces, short of staying the heck out of streams, give me a call.
