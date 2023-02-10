OUTDOORS: Ways to fight the enemy — rust

What an evil word, rust. Nothing destroys outdoor equipment faster than rust. Everything metal, guns, fishing reels, bikes, tools, knives, and everything in between, can be destroyed by this silent enemy of all things expensive.
My first experience with the heartbreak of oxidation occurred when I was around 12 years old. I had saved enough money from working a paper route and assorted farm chores to purchase a single shot 20-gauge shotgun. That shotgun was my pride and joy, a declaration of independence, so to speak.
With gun in hand, I could go forth into the wilds, and bring home sustenance for the family, usually in the shape of a rabbit, duck, or the occasional pheasant. My grandmother would not sneer at me as much as usual, when I clomped into the kitchen displaying a pheasant for dinner.
When I was not hunting with that little shotgun, I was cleaning it, meticulously. I kept every part of it cleaned, polished, and well lubricated. Except once. Once was all it took. An afternoon hunt afterschool.
I was walking a tree line, hoping to jump a rabbit, when the snowstorm hit. The temperature dropped 20 degrees and the wind whipped a torrent of wet snow. It took me an hour to navigate my way back to the house, whereupon my arrival, I was greeted with “you’re late for dinner, wash up and get back down here,” by an angry grandmother.
The beloved shotgun was hastily placed in a case and put under my bed. I had every intention of cleaning and oiling the gun immediately after a bite of supper. Life got in the way and it was a full three weeks before I opened that case. What I discovered was a total rust job, complete with pitting, all over my beloved shotgun.
Rust is hydrated iron oxide and is caused when iron reacts with oxygen and water, the chemical reaction being lovingly called oxidizing. Rust isn’t particularly harmful to humans, aside from seeing it ruin a beloved piece of outdoor equipment. It can add a bad taste to a cooking utensil, but a small amount probably won’t make you sick.
As a kid, we were warned about stepping on rusty nails, causing a puncture wound and leading to tetanus. While you can get tetanus from a rusty object, it’s not the rust that causes it. Instead, it is the bacteria that may be on the rusty object that makes you sick.
Many people use stainless steel equipment, firmly believing that stainless will not rust. These good minded folks have obviously never lived near the sea. Ask any boater or saltwater angler how well stainless holds up. You will probably have to cover nearby children’s ears when you get the answer. In the saltwater world, you don’t own anything. The salt just lets you hang onto it for a while.
Rust has two enemies that I know of: oil and dry air. Both inhibit oxidizing but must be used and applied properly. Let’s start with dry air.
Fortunately for us, Colorado’s is a reasonably dry climate. When your equipment spends a day with you out in the elements, like rain and snow, be certain to dry it completely before stowing it away.
Wet equipment stored in cases, duffel bags, gun cases or tackle boxes, is an open invitation for rust. The rust will begin to form almost immediately. If possible, store equipment in open air always, or if it must be packed away, be sure it is fully dried first.
Swamp coolers are especially detrimental to prized outdoor equipment. Ask anyone who has ever left a cased shotgun in a dark closet during the summer months. Coolers add moisture to the air, somewhat stoking the fires of rusting. Again, store objects uncased and away from cooler vents.
Lots of people think good old WD40 is the answer for rusting, but it is not. WD40 helps displace water from an object, like a fishing reel or the action of a gun, but it does nothing to lubricate or prevent rust. Petroleum based solvents will not prevent rust either, it takes a coating of good old oil.
Once you have dried your equipment, make sure the surfaces are free of dirt, dust and other contaminants left over from your excursion. The surfaces should be clean, paying attention to any hidden nooks and crannies. At this point, a light coat of oil can be applied.
There are lubricants that can be sprayed, but I usually wind up getting the oil spray everywhere else, like the floor and kitchen table. This “mess” usually leads to an interruption in marital bliss, so it is best to avoid the situation. If it is a spray, shoot it into a paper towel or rag and wipe the equipment down.
I have found that synthetic oils do not evaporate nearly as fast as regular oil. This is important for items that may be stored for longer periods.
If something is to be stored for a very long time, consider a coating of grease. Unlike oil, grease has a thicker consistency and tends to stay where you put it. Tools, jacks, and other equipment stored in truck boxes are perfect candidates for the protection of grease. Remember that you are going to have to clean the grease off the equipment before using it, lest a mess be made.
A preventative measure I have had success with is a coating of wax.
Before I head out on a trip where I know the elements will be harsh, such as a late season elk hunt, I coat my rifle, knife blades, optics, and other susceptible equipment with a coat of wax. I have found that Renaissance Wax, or Rejex from Corrosion Technologies Corp. work really well in this area. Be sure to not wax too much on surfaces where you need to hold onto, or it may be slippery.
Cleaning, drying, and lubricating your equipment is not really preventative maintenance, more like cleanup after a fun day outdoors. If you destroy a prized piece of equipment with rust, like I did with my first shotgun, the lesson will stick. Better to prevent than learn the lesson the hard way, which is my usual way of learning.
