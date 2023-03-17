OUTDOORS: What do you keep in your safe?

Not all safes are for money and jewelry. Your favorite fishing tool, your fly rod, also needs storage and protection; I use Fly Rod Safe. (Joel L. Evans/Special to the MDP)

Although big heavy safes like you see in an old western movie or a walk-in safe that main street banks used to have in the back corner are no longer common, there is still a need to keep valuables safely stored. What do you keep in your safe?

Maybe like Uncle Scrooge, you need a place for money and jewelry, but there are other kinds of safes today, for example small fire protection safes for family papers or heirlooms, gun safes, daily business cash, or electronic computer files.



