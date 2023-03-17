OUTDOORS: What do you keep in your safe?

Although big heavy safes like you see in an old western movie or a walk-in safe that main street banks used to have in the back corner are no longer common, there is still a need to keep valuables safely stored. What do you keep in your safe?
Maybe like Uncle Scrooge, you need a place for money and jewelry, but there are other kinds of safes today, for example small fire protection safes for family papers or heirlooms, gun safes, daily business cash, or electronic computer files.
Most fishermen I know aren’t the wealthiest people in the world, but still, we have some good stuff. Consider a fly rod. I have my Dad’s Fenwick fiberglass rod that I learned to fly fish with. Also his bamboo rod he sort-of wore out, with the rod windings threads coming apart. Both of no significant monetary value, but as the credit card commercial said, “priceless.”
Besides Dad’s antique rods, I have my own collection. Too many, admittedly. Most are stored in the garage in a special fishing corner in an individual rod tube, but some older ones are just loose in a tall cardboard box.
All are valuable to me, but other than some of the newer high end rods or a few modern custom bamboo rods, there isn’t a lot of financial value to them. And they are relatively safe from the public eye, nestled in their garage containers.
But on the other hand, when one loads up gear in a vehicle and heads to the river, fly rod security is paramount. A rod and reel combo costs anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars. It’s the latter that needs a safe. Sure you can lock it up in your vehicle, but Troy Coleman has a better idea.
Fly Rod Safe is Troy’s company. His safe is a fly rod storage case made of metal and lockable that is mounted to the roof of your vehicle. Montrose and the western slope are home to several national brands of fly fishing and outdoor gear. Troy and Fly Rod Safe are home grown. Troy’s family has local roots several generations back.
As a local kid, Troy rode around in four-wheelers and pickups to fish the Uncompahgre River and the canals. With fly rods randomly strapped or thrown around, rods were at risk of breaking or being lost. He didn’t forget that. After spending some adult time away from Montrose in Alaska chasing the outdoor life, Troy moved back in 2005 to work with his dad who had a long-time auto alignment business. Troy had learned auto mechanics and welding and metal work from his dad. Welding skills and fishing all came together when Troy saw the need for a roof top fly rod carrier made of metal. After a year or two of prototypes, Fly Rod Safe was born in 2014.
Keep in mind fly rods are long, 8 to 10 feet or more. Although fly rods can be broken down and thrown in the back of the truck, that means every time you go somewhere you have to put it together when you get to the river and take it back apart when you head home. The convenience of having a rod, even several rods ready to go, is a great time saver. Especially if you move around from one spot to another during your fishing day. And any rod storage has to be secure – lockable. Unlike some other materials, metal does both.
A rod, reel, and a flyline can be a big investment. Most fly fishermen have several combos for different fishing waters and kinds of fish. To protect that investment, Fly Rod Safe products are long aluminum tubes to slip a fly rod into, with a lockable box on the end to accommodate leaving the reel on the rod. With the safe attached to the roof of your vehicle, you can travel with confidence your rod is protected while on the road, and secure when away from your vehicle for the day or even just temporarily.
Troy sells direct to the public and to fishing guides all over the country. Quality is paramount, with thicker aluminum tubes to avoid bending, sturdier mounting hardware for the rooftop, and a lining on the inside of the tube to protect the rod during storage. Although aluminum is more costly to manufacture than other metals, aluminum is the metal of choice because it is relatively light and dissipates heat which can damage a rod. Tubes are waterproof, dustproof, and the latching and locks are very secure. All materials are USA sourced.
Some ready to go inventory is kept on hand, but most sales are custom builds with choices for number of rod tubes, length, and custom color powder coating. Troy sells mostly by reputation and referrals. People and friendships matter more than units sold.
Not that there aren’t other great fishing towns, but Montrose is home to not only a lot of fishermen, but also some leading industry manufacturers of fly fishing and other outdoor products. Count Troy and Fly Rod Safe among those. Look up the company at flyrodsafe.com or contact Troy at 970-596-7184.