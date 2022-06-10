OUTDOORS: What’s happening in your early June garden

I think it finally warmed up and it’s feeling more and more like summer every day. In fact, it’s kind of hot all of a sudden. But it still makes me excited to be out in my garden, especially in the early morning and evenings.
I find walking around the area is relaxing and gives me a chance to see if there’s anything going on that should be addressed. I seem to spend more time in other people’s gardens than my own though because I’m usually helping with problems that people are experiencing. So I’ll share with you some of the things that I’ve been seeing. Hopefully it will help you out.
The most obvious thing I see is all the struggling and dying trees. I think the late spring and early fall freezes that we experienced last year and the previous year are still taking a toll on many trees and shrubs.
Pruning out the dead is helpful.
Deep infrequent irrigation is also beneficial if your tree is more than a couple of years old. Water to a depth of about 12 inches around the drip line of the canopy and don’t water again until the soil begins to dry. A light application of nitrogen could be helpful in some situations.
With the sudden onslaught of hotter weather, it would be a good idea to keep an eye on your irrigation. Your lawn and plants are definitely going to need more water than they did when it was cooler and overcast.
I’m seeing a lot of problems with flowers that just don’t look right, or are failing to produce beautiful blooms.
If your plants have flower buds that refuse to open properly, or turn black or brown instead of opening, your plant may have botrytis blight, also called “bud blast.” This fungus is often seen on roses, but dahlias, marigolds, mums and peonies can also be affected. Even strawberries can get this disease.
The fungus can attack buds as well as other parts of the plants.
To diagnose the disease, look closely at the stems, buds, and leaves. If the disease is present, the affected areas of the plant will have a faint grayish-brown, fuzzy growth often resembling mold.
If a plant is stressed due to lack of fertilization, severe insect attacks, watering problems, or is a newer transplant, it will be much more likely to develop botrytis. Because botrytis will over-winter on the plant, treating the plant may become necessary.
Coppersulfate is a great fungicide but can burn the plant when temperatures are above 80 degrees. There are a lot of other fungicides that will help you out, so save the sulfur until next spring.
If you have problems with botrytis effecting peonies, red hot pokers or other herbaceous flowers, mark your calendar to spray them as soon as they emerge from the soil next spring to avoid a reoccurrence of the disease. Roses and dahlias should be sprayed when the disease is first noticed. A second application in about a week may be needed.
Tiny little insects known as thrips can also cause flowers to fail to open. These insects prefer light-colored flowers, especially yellow, white, and pink roses.
If your blossoms look a little strange, or appear to have been chewed off at the tips, check closely for thrips. Gently open the blossom and look for extremely small, tan spots that are moving quickly. You can also tap the flower blossom over a piece of dark colored paper and watch for insects crawling on the paper.
If thrips are the problem there are several insecticides labeled for controlling them, both organic and non-organic. This insect will more than likely increase in populations if left unchecked.
But don’t panic. Keep in mind that a few garden pests are to be expected. It’s just another part of what keeps gardening interesting and ever changing.
I was working next to a goldenrain tree the other day and noticed tiny little red shoulder bugs crawling all over the ground. These little bugs are mostly black, with as you probably guessed, red shoulders. These guys feed on the seeds of the foldenrain trees, so spraying the trees with a pyrethrum or a systemic now will help control the nuisance bugs later in the season.
There’s also been quite a few scale insects found on struggling elm trees. If you see small black-looking bumps on the branches it may be the little scale insects. Because most elm trees are so large, a commercial pesticide applicator my be needed to help you rid the tree of the scale.
Keep an eye on your squash, zucchini, pumpkins and cucumbers for the presence of squash bugs. These bugs can get out of control and kill your plant before you know it. So check the underside of your leaves and around the base of the plant for their presence on a regular basis.
Squash bugs like to hide. If you see copper colored oval shaped eggs remove the leaf or scrape those eggs off! Spraying the underside of the leaf with pyrethrum or carbaryl (Sevin) usually works pretty well. Diatomaceous earth is more organic and can be sprinkled on the soil around the plant but it needs to be reapplied after you water.
The CSU Extension office is always glad to help you identify a problem. Simply put the specimen in a sealed plastic bag and drop the sample off at the Extension Office, located at the fairgrounds on North Second Street, north of McDonalds.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a CSU advanced master gardener, licensed commercial pesticide applicator and ISA-certified arborist.