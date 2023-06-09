As much as I enjoy visiting other places, I have rarely traveled outside of North America. The exceptions were a trip to Italy in 2001. Kathy and I joined a group cycling through Tuscany organized by long-time friend, John Carls. In 2019 we visited Belize and Guatemala – the focus of that trip was birding and exploring ancient Mayan cities. Both were wonderful, eye-opening experiences.
Back in late May of this year Kathy and I flew across the pond to visit Portugal. Once on the ground in Lisboa (Lisbon) we caught a taxi to our hotel in the heart of the city. First impressions – narrow, cobbled streets, steep hills, people everywhere, red-tiled roofs. We joined four of my siblings and their spouses along with another brother who has lived in Portugal since 2020.
Portugal just drips with history. The Moors occupied southern Portugal for hundreds of years before being run out of the country by AD 1249. Portugal as a modern nation harkens back to the 12thCentury. It was ruled as a monarchy until 1910. In the late 15thCentury, the Portuguese lead by Prince Henry the Navigator, Bartolomeu Dias, Vasco Da Gama, and others sailed to India and South America.
Commonly referred to as the Age of Discovery, the Portuguese used the technology left behind by the Moors to explore beyond “the end of the world.” The spice and silk trade made Portugal a wealthy nation. Many of the country’s monuments are devoted to its heroes from the past.
Our group explored Lisboa for a few days before catching a speedy Alpha train to Porto. Portugal has a modern mass transit system, like the rest of Europe. When we arrived in Porto, we were met by three drivers who shuttled us to our Airbnb in Foz, a neighborhood overlooking the mouth of the Douro River. Our first full day in Porto was spent touring the wine country of the Douro River.
The Douro Valley is famous for its Port wine but produces many other fine wines. The source of the Douro River is in Spain then flows west through the north of Portugal emptying into the Atlantic Ocean at Porto. The landscape consists of deeply incised hills that have been terraced so grape vines and olive trees can be grown.
Our intrepid group of ten rode in a small, sleek bus for over an hour to reach the first vineyard. Our guide was named Sara, a young Portuguese woman who did a great job explaining the history of wine in Portugal. In Portugal, farms, vineyards, and the like are called quintas. The word has its roots in the word for one fifth the amount that a farmer or wine grower could keep from the sale of his produce. The other four fifths went to the king, church, and other entities - and we complain about high taxes.
Our first stop was at Quinta Dos Castelares (Two Goats Farm) – a quint, modest vineyard that is hundreds of years old – some of the beams supporting the main floor are over 600 years old. We toured rooms filled with large granite basins where the grapes are stomped by human feet, and huge vats where the wine is aged. The wooden vats are hundreds of years old.
We tasted several wines produced at the quinta and they had excellent flavor. I am not much of a wine drinker and Kathy sips a Margarita on a rare occasion, but “when in Rome ..." For Kathy, the best part of the tour was tasting the olive oil and honeys the quinta produces. We returned home with some of each.
I was able to get in a little birding during the tour, spotting ten species. All but one was a life bird. Most all my birding on the trip was on the fly since there were no other birders in our group. I ended up tallying 48 species, 43 were life birds.
After our tour of the quinta we had lunch at a small restaurant that was associated with a vineyard that specializes in Port wine. After lunch we were treated to a Port tasting. The young lady who was a Port wine expert, a sommelier, as they say, walked us through the finer points of drinking Port. Partnering Port wine with chocolate cake is especially tasty – take my word for it.
The tour bus driver, Miguel, then negotiated a steep, winding road down to the village of Pinhoa along the banks of the Douro River. We hopped on an authentic river boat for a short tour up the Douro River. After sipping wine, a big lunch, and fresh air most of us napped during the ride back to Porto.
Our days in Portugal flew by. There was never enough time to see it all, but we tried. It was the trip of a lifetime, and the best part is we did it with much of my family.
