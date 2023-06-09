When in Portugal, try the wine

Portugal’s Douro Valley wine country. 

As much as I enjoy visiting other places, I have rarely traveled outside of North America. The exceptions were a trip to Italy in 2001. Kathy and I joined a group cycling through Tuscany organized by long-time friend, John Carls.  In 2019 we visited Belize and Guatemala – the focus of that trip was birding and exploring ancient Mayan cities. Both were wonderful, eye-opening experiences.

Back in late May of this year Kathy and I flew across the pond to visit Portugal. Once on the ground in Lisboa (Lisbon) we caught a taxi to our hotel in the heart of the city. First impressions – narrow, cobbled streets, steep hills, people everywhere, red-tiled roofs. We joined four of my siblings and their spouses along with another brother who has lived in Portugal since 2020.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?