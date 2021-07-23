OUTDOORS: Why roses are what your garden is missing

I had a request to write an article about roses, and since they do so well in our area and they’re such a great addition to the garden, I had to jump on that. I’ve been told that the colors of the roses grown here are exceptional because of our high altitude and sunshine. They also get very few leaf spot problems because of the arid climate.
I know roses are often considered the prima donnas of the garden, but fresh cut roses in the house and the interest they create in the landscape may make any extra care worth the effort. To many people, deadheading roses or giving the plant a little extra attention is pure enjoyment.
Aphids are a common problem on roses but can easily be controlled; sometimes by simply washing them off with a strong stream of water. So don’t let that stop you from growing roses.
Thrips, which tend to be more prevalent on lighter colored roses, can also be easily controlled with organic or inorganic sprays. Spider mites are brought on by drought conditions, so regular watering will deter this insect.
A systemic insecticide with fertilizer applied around the base of the plant in the spring may alleviate a lot of the insect problems the roses experience. This is available at almost all garden centers.
Leaf cutter bees often damage rose leaves by cutting small semicircles out of the side of the leaf. Because the bees are such beneficial insects for pollinating (especially alfalfa) they’re actually a welcome addition to the garden. So don’t worry about a little damage on the leaf.
Stem cane borers can be a more significant insect problem but can be dealt with. These insects damage the rose plant by killing the cane. A little inconspicuous female black and yellow wasp inserts eggs into the bark at the tip of a freshly cut cane. After the eggs hatch, they turn into caterpillars and bore into the pith of the cane. They feed for about two weeks on aphids brought to the nest by the female wasp.
Within a couple of weeks the caterpillars will turn into an adult wasp and leave the cane. They also leave behind a hollow stem where they spent their life. The cane should be pruned off below the darkened hollowed damage. Placing a drop of glue onto the cut end of the cane when you’re pruning will prevent these borers from damaging your roses. A small tube of Elmer’s School Glue works great for this and fits easily into your pocket for easy access. Don’t worry about applying glue to canes a quarter-inch in diameter or smaller.
I think the biggest problem with growing roses in our area is the fact that deer love them. They really do think roses are candy and they will invite all of their friends to your house for the “rose candy party.” Without fencing the deer out, growing can be challenging if you’re someone who shares your landscape with them.
I know a lot of people like to prune their roses very short in the fall for a neat, tidy appearance, but this can cause the plant to dehydrate and “winter kill” more easily. Wait until warmer weather in the spring to prune.
Lets clear up any confusion you may have about the varieties of roses. I think that hybrid tea roses are probably, hands down, the most popular garden rose. Maybe that’s because they usually produce one fantastic large bloom on a long stem. These are the kind of rose that you buy when you want the perfect long stem rose to give to someone. True, they can be a little bit more maintenance than other types of roses, but many people, including me, think they’re worth it.
With that said, don’t shy away from grandiflora roses. A lot of gardeners say this rose is the perfect replacement for higher maintenance hybrid teas. These are a cross between hybrid teas and floribundas. They tend to have fewer blooms than floribundas but will bloom all summer long. Their flowers and plant size is similar to floribundas with blossoms growing in clusters.
Floribundas are somewhat hardier than grandifloras or hybrid teas. These roses are a cross between grandiflora and hybrid teas, and similar to grandifloras with blossoms growing in clusters. They’re similar in size to the hybrid teas but usually have slightly smaller blooms. They’re great flowers though, blooming intermittently summer through fall.
Miniatures are naturally dwarf roses and are great for small garden spaces. I think they’re great because they require very little pruning. Their mature size can range in height from 5 to 36 inches high, so be sure to read the tag to know what you’re getting when you buy one. Some people grow the very small varieties indoors in bright sunlight with good success.
Hybrid rugosa roses are known for their fragrance, hardiness and sturdiness in the garden. You can usually identify these roses by their numerous thorns and dark green leaves with deep veining. The hips, left from spent blooms, are often showy in winter. However, these roses don’t do well in poor soils and drought conditions.
There are a number of climber roses with large flowers that bloom repeatedly. Most of these roses do very well here. The varieties that bloom on old wood often will winter-kill and are not recommended for our area, so once again, know what you are buying.
Here’s a fall rose care tip. Water your roses well before you stop your regular irrigation. A few days before the cold weather sets in (and when daytime temperatures are above freezing), deep water your roses again.
There’s so much more to growing roses that I wish I could tell you about. Luckily, the Montrose Botanical Society is going to have a very special speaker, Matt Douglas, from High Country Roses speaking at the Montrose Botanic Gardens on Saturday morning, July 24 at 9 a.m. (Bring a lawn chair.) You won’t want to miss him if you’re interested in growing roses.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
