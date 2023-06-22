Wildlife on Colorado’s landscapes are now actively protecting and raising their young. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) asks that the public respect wildlife by giving them space and leaving young wildlife alone to avoid potentially dangerous human-wildlife conflicts. 

Humans aren’t the only ones who take extraordinary steps to protect, nurture and raise their young. The animal kingdom is flush with moms that take the time to teach their young how to find food and protect themselves against the elements. The best practice is to leave young wildlife untouched in their natural habitat so they can grow and thrive in the wild.



