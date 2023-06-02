OUTDOORS: Winter exacts heavy toll on wildlife

Populations of pronghorn, deer and elk have all taken a hit from the past winter. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

It is really amusing when people talk about the delicate balance of nature. Mother Nature has no idea what balance is whatsoever. Take, for example, our recent weather trends in the western United States.

We have suffered through a drought of biblical proportions, with most of our rivers and reservoirs at lowest levels in history. A balanced nature would be a drought year, followed by a surplus of moisture the following year, thereby balancing everything out. No such luck. If you want an idea about how bad it is, look at Blue Mesa Reservoir.



