OUTDOORS: Winter exacts heavy toll on wildlife

It is really amusing when people talk about the delicate balance of nature. Mother Nature has no idea what balance is whatsoever. Take, for example, our recent weather trends in the western United States.
We have suffered through a drought of biblical proportions, with most of our rivers and reservoirs at lowest levels in history. A balanced nature would be a drought year, followed by a surplus of moisture the following year, thereby balancing everything out. No such luck. If you want an idea about how bad it is, look at Blue Mesa Reservoir.
Our drought persisted for almost 20 years in the West, with a couple surplus years in between. Drought is terribly hard on our wildlife, as well as everything else. Deer, elk, and pronghorn were especially hurt during this extended drought.
Drought causes a loss of habitat because of the increased wildfires. There is also a loss of the food source because what wasn’t consumed by fire, died off from lack of water. Drought also causes an increase in disease, which causes even more fatalities in wildlife.
This last drought brought on an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, also known as bluetongue. This is a common viral disease that hits deer, elk, and pronghorn, especially during drought years.
Drought causes the disappearance of water holes. The few water holes that remain will be shared by all the animals in an area.
When bluetongue hits, it is easily spread throughout the local herd. This disease can also affect domestic sheep, cattle, and goats. While the disease is not always fatal, it sure does not help an already stressed game animal population.
The winter of 2022 to 2023 is one for the books. We were all ready for summer by the time that one was over. Old Ma Nature really tried to pile on the snowpack in the hills, and thankfully so — except for what this did to our wildlife.
The numbers are not completely in for Colorado, but the deer, elk, and pronghorn were hit bad in some areas. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is talking about reducing hunting tags in several of the hardest hit areas to help the game populations rebuild.
One of my favorite game animals is the pronghorn, and I monitor them closely. There is a migration route in western Wyoming celebrated as the Path of the Pronghorn. This route takes the pronghorn from their winter grounds in the Green River Basin to the summer ranges in Grand Teton National Park, the National Elk Refuge, and along the Gros Ventre River.
An archaeological site along the migration route at Trappers Point holds evidence that humans hunted pronghorn along the path as long as 6,000 years ago. Trappers Point started in 1968 as a location to overlook a newly established National Landmark, the Upper Green River Rendezvous Grounds, where six mountain man rendezvous were held between 1833 and 1840.
During construction, an ancient pronghorn kill site was discovered. Investigation determined that pronghorn have used the area for thousands of years and humans were hunting at the site as many as 6,000 years ago. Pronghorn migrate through the Trappers Point bottleneck to this day.
Wyoming Game and Fish has monitored this migration route, and the entire herd of western Wyoming for many years. They keep an accurate count of the number of pronghorn that use the route by several ways, including placing GPS collars on does. Last year, there were 83 collared does in the program. After this harsh winter, with incredible amounts of snow, just 21 of them were still alive, including zero of the Jackson Hole migrants.
The population of collared does fell 75%, and estimates are that the entire herd is down by the same percentage. The same numbers show the Jackson Hole migrants are down 75 % also.
Of the collared pronghorn that sojourned the celebrated Path of the Pronghorn in 2022, all of them were dead.
The migration route has been lost before. Herds of pronghorn numbered in the thousands in 1900, but the route was lost between 1910 and 1950. Poor management and over hunting decimated the population.
Fast forward to the present, and the management of the pronghorn herd is much more deliberate, and science based. Wyoming Game and Fish and the National Park Service survey the Jackson Hole segment annually and keep tabs on the entire herd which spans from Green River to Northern Grand Teton National Park, across western Wyoming. The population breached 60,000 in the early 2000s, but the latest estimate was 43,000.
In the past, pronghorn have rebounded from bad winters. We really don’t know how bad this winter was until there is a more thorough census later in the summer and we see how the fawns make out. One thing is for certain, Wyoming, as well as areas in Colorado, will have reduced hunting opportunities for the next few years, at least.
In the long run, nature seems to balance itself out. Some of the blame for these droughts and schizophrenic weather must fall in the hands of man and climate change. Mother Nature is a resilient person and always seems to bounce back whenever we give her a kick in the teeth. Either way, the deer, elk, and pronghorn are sure paying the price.
