Remain bear aware as bruins begin to pack on pounds for winter

A bear investigates a trash can that is not bear resistant. Investing in an bear resistant trash can keep bears away from your home and help save a bear's life. (Courtesy photo/ CPW)

Black bears in Colorado are entering hyperphagia and will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to search out and eat as much food as possible as they fatten up for winter.

In the coming months, it is critical that people are vigilant and proactive in removing all attractants from outside homes and campsites in order to prevent conflicts and encounters with black bears. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?