Ridgway State Park plans full weekend of events

Birds, fish and bright stars are the stars of this weekend’s events at Ridgway State Park. With summer in full swing, the park is ramping up activity and making sure there are plenty of activities for kids on summer break and adults alike.
All of this weekend’s events are free, though the ones not held at the visitors center will require guests to pay the park’s entry fees. A regular daily vehicle pass is $10, while discounts and yearly memberships are available.
Tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Kevin Corwin, chair of the Colorado Bluebird Project will kick off the weekend with a presentation at the park visitors center about bluebirds and why they’re important to Colorado.
Tomorrow morning, Park Naturalist Shelby Martinez will lead a fishing workshop from 9 to 11 a.m., open to new and experienced anglers of all ages.
“I want to get anybody and everybody who wants to come out,” she said. “I have 50 poles ready.”
The event will take place at the Paco Ponds accessed via the park’s Pa-Co-Chu-Puk entrance, and guests can ask gate attendants exactly where to go.
Martinez said the clinic will include instruction on fish ecology and handling, as well as how to properly set up a fishing rod. The ponds are stocked with pond and rainbow trout, and guests will also have a chance to try their hand at catching some fish.
Martinez said this event is popular with kids and campers, and the park aims to run it at least once per month during the summer.
Another popular recurring event, evening star parties hosted by the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, will also return this weekend.
The event will run from 9 to 11 p.m. at the visitors center and will include a presentation from the society and free telescopes members of the public can use to gaze up at the stars.
Martinez noted the park is in the process of becoming a certified Dark Sky Place, a designation that requires it to meet strenuous standards of light pollution and visibility. While it’s not quite there yet, Martinez said it’s getting close — and is an amazing place to see the stars.
“It’s pretty magnificent to be able to see the sky here at night,” she said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone