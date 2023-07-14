Ridgway State Park plans full weekend of events

Ridgway State Park on a sunny day. (Kylea Henseler-Montrose Daily Press.)

Birds, fish and bright stars are the stars of this weekend’s events at Ridgway State Park. With summer in full swing, the park is ramping up activity and making sure there are plenty of activities for kids on summer break and adults alike.

All of this weekend’s events are free, though the ones not held at the visitors center will require guests to pay the park’s entry fees. A regular daily vehicle pass is $10, while discounts and yearly memberships are available.



