Seek permission for your hunting and fishin'

Everyone has a tiny chink in their armor of honesty. There is nothing that makes a stretch of river more inviting than a scattering of “No Trespassing” signs. My old man mentor, Mr. Caster, who taught me everything I know about hunting, fishing, women, whiskey, smoking, and all things outdoors, was no exception.
Our town had a water supply reservoir that was fed by a river. The first 4 miles of that river was very thick with willows, trees, underbrush, and “No Trespassing” signs. The water board was very emphatic about not wanting people near that river and dirtying the water the town drinks.
Mr. Caster fished that stretch of river for better than 40 years. He would sneak into the river’s brushy cover in the predawn darkness, and return after sunset, usually with a large stringer of trout.
Mr. Caster’s reasoning was simple. He would remove trout from the river that were no doubt dirtying the drinking water, since trout do everything they do in that water. Secondly, Mr. Caster got his drinking water from a well.
Many of the best fishing and hunting can be had on private property. Problem is, most landowners don’t want anyone traipsing all over their land, and who can blame them? I have seen firsthand the lack of respect people have for land they have been granted access to, from litter, beer cans, gates left open, driving on hay meadows, and generally a total disregard for the property.
I have spent a lifetime knocking on farmhouse doors, seeking permission to hunt or fish on property. Many times, the answer is no, and you have to accept that. Just thank the farmer and move on. They may have the ground leased or have had bad experience with people on their land in the past.
To start with, be sure you ask the right person. I was once given permission to hunt on a wheat farm by someone who did not own the farm. When the real owner caught me there, it was a tense situation for a few minutes before we sorted it out.
Sometime the owners live on the land and other times, they don’t. Check the records at the county courthouse before you hit the road looking for property to recreate on. The On X program for your cell phone or GPS comes in real handy here. The program shows you property boundaries and ownership information.
You need to get away from town when searching for property. Close to town, the land parcels and usually smaller, and the owners have been inundated with requests for access. It seems that the farther you are from town, the more likely you are to get permission for access. A lot of land is leased up by outfitters and hunting groups but keep searching and you will eventually hit pay dirt.
Most farmers have a problem with predators, like coyotes and prairie dogs. Farmers rarely have the time to thin out the predators from their property, because they are too busy with farm work. These folks usually welcome someone coming in and helping control these pests. I have hunted predators for farmers, all the while showing them I will treat their land respectfully and hunt safely, to later be rewarded with permission to fish or hunt game at a later date. Through this process, I have made several longstanding relationships with some landowners.
Be mindful of your appearance when you visit the farm asking permission. You don’t want to look like the face on a milk carton. Avoid flashy and brand-new clothes because it makes you look like a beginner. Be clean and respectful.
The same can be said about your vehicle. Don’t show up with headers and glass packs blasting, or big mudder tires. A truck covered in mud tells the landowner that you may tear up all his fields by running amok in them. And don’t have your vehicle all pasted up with political or obnoxious bumper stickers. Remember, you don’t know these folks and don’t want to get off on the wrong foot.
When the landowner does grant you permission, be very gracious for it, and let him know you appreciate his granting you access. Assure him you will close gates, stay away from areas he does not want you to go, and generally, leave no trace. At the end of the day, it is a good idea to stop back at the house and thank him again.
I was once hunting a farm in Alabama when I discovered the owner’s steers had knocked down a section of fence and made their way out onto the county road. I stopped my hunt and reported the situation to the landowner. I forfeited the morning hunt to help him get the cattle back and the fencing repaired. My gesture has assured me of access to his land for many years to come, in fact, we have become close friends since then.
Sometimes sharing, or offering to share, goes a long way. Sometimes a landowner with good fishing ground simply does not have time to fish and may welcome a few fresh trout for dinner.
Share a few fish from your catch with him and be sure you have properly cleaned or fileted them before presenting them. I used to hunt pheasants regularly on a farm and dropped off a cleaned bird every time I scored, and it was always appreciated by the owners.
Seeking permission is a matter of being polite and accepting the fact that you are going to get a bunch of refusals. Leave all the gates the way you found them, stay on the roads, and don’t rut up the roads if they are muddy. In short, be a good steward for the land.
The water board eventually opened up that section of river that fed the town reservoir. After it was opened, I don’t think Mr. Caster ever fished it again. He said, “It just wasn’t the same.” And he was probably right.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org