My family spent a few summers working on a ranch west of the Colorado town of Walden. Our luxurious accommodations, provided by the rancher, consisted of a two-room cabin and an outhouse. We had a wood stove for heat and cooking in the kitchen, but dinners were usually cooked on a fire outside, a few steps from the front door.
The North Fork of the North Platte River flowed 100 feet from the cabin. All in all, it was a perfect place for a kid to spend his summers. I could enjoy my parole from that prison known as school, while the family worked. It was a perfect arrangement, until an unwanted visitor came by.
A skunk decided he wanted to live, and later raise a family, directly under the cabin. The thing about skunks is that they always have a stink to them, even when they are not spraying. That stink filled the cabin, day and night, and at times caused uncontrollable fits of gagging amongst the cabin occupants.
The old man refused to shoot the skunk, insisting that shooting it would cause a release of the yellow fog around the surrounding area and it’s occupants. He insisted that, with a little kindness and gentle talk, the skunk would cohabitate with us.
Each evening, while Dad was cooking dinner over a campfire in front of the cabin, the skunk would make an appearance. Dad and skunk would carry on a conversation, discussing everything from his choice of dinner to religion, politics and the recent Cubs game. All this chatter went on while the rest of us would hide in the cabin with the dry heaves from the stench.
Our state has species of skunks that make their home here. The most common, and the one you most likely see around your place, is the striped skunk (Mephitis mephitis) that can reach 2 ½ feet in length and weigh a bit over 10 pounds.
The hog-nosed skunk lives in the pinyon-juniper country of southeastern Colorado and reaches the same size as the striped skunk. The other two species are the eastern spotted skunk and the western spotted skunk. Both of the spotted species are much smaller, weighing in at less than two pounds when fully grown. The spotted skunks are somewhat rare to see in Colorado.
All of that being said, it is very tough for normal people to properly identify which particular species of skunk is scurrying around in front of them. Usually all I see is a black and white stink bomb, as I high tail it for places unknown.
Skunks used to be classified as part of the Mustelidae family of weasels and martens but recently reclassified as the Mephitidae family. All of that really does not matter much to us. What really matters is that they have loaded scent glands and know how to use them at a moments notice.
The technical name for the musk, or stink spray as I refer to it as, is called butyl mercaptan. When the skunk feels threatened, the openings of a pair of musk glands on either side of the tail pop up. The muscles will then constrict to disperse the musk as a spray or a thick stream. Sometimes, you can see a yellow cloud of the toxic mist as it hangs in the air.
The odor is strong enough to leave a person sneezing, coughing, choking, gagging, nauseated and sometimes vomiting. Just the leftover smell would cause my family to have the dry heaves in the cabin.
A skunk will give plenty of warning (usually, but don’t count on it) before he launches the spray. The spray is an oily, yellowish colored musk that smells so bad even the skunk can’t stand it. Skunk scent has been described as a combination of ammonia, sulfur, sewer gas and garlic.
Once an area has been sprayed, the smell can last a long time. A little rain, or the morning dew seems to reactivate the scent.
If the spray hits your eyes, it can actually cause temporary blindness, lasting for up to 15 minutes. And if that is not enough, a skunk can spray up to eight times, launching the spray up to 15 feet. Once the spray is deployed, it takes at least a week for the skunk to refill those scent glands.
Striped skunks breed in February and March. The litter arrives in May and consists of six-eight kittens. These little rascals are capable of launching the caustic spray once they reach six weeks of age.
I think that breeding season is when the skunks usually try and take up residence under cabins, tool sheds and houses. Perhaps they are looking for a “nesting site.”
Skunks are omnivorous, meaning they are not particular about what they eat. They will eat plants, insects, larvae, worms, grubs, rodents, lizards, frogs, snakes, birds, eggs, berries, roots, leaves, grasses and nuts. The skunk diet changes with the season and the availability of food in the area. Thinking about it, I must be omnivorous because I will usually eat anything that is not nailed down.
Skunks are nocturnal and rarely seen during daylight hours. Since skunks are a major carrier of rabies, any skunk seen during daylight, or acting unusual, should be reported to animal control. Because of the rabies concern, all pets and especially dogs should be kept clear of skunks.
Should you happen to get an unwanted skunk, who decides to take up residency, there are a few things you can try. Skunks hate certain odors like citrus, ammonia, mothballs and predator urine (have fun collecting that). Ammonia soaked cotton balls or moth balls placed under your shed might drive a skunk away.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Office can offer some guidance about using a live trap to catch them in by using bait. Problem with that becomes skunk disposal, which can lead to you getting sprayed. There are also pest control people who remove skunks professionally.
If a spray does blast you, forget the tomato juice, as it is an old myth that does not work. The most effective mix is 1 quart of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide, ¼ cup baking soda and 2 teaspoons of dish soap. Use this mix on just about anything or anyone sprayed and rinse thoroughly with clean water. A solution of 2 percent vinegar and 98 percent water can help with the odor on pets.
All that being said, it is best not to get sprayed in the first place, which is why I run at the sight of a skunk. I have been told that a skunk makes a great pet, once a vet has removed the scent glands. I sure think it would be fun to walk around with one who has been “descented” on a leash in public.
That skunk was there until we left in September to go back to town. When we returned the next summer he was gone and we never saw him again. I think Dad missed talking to him, but the cabin sure smelled better.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a Director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@bresnan.net
