Soft sunlight pours down from the sky. It’s that early morning light that filters casually upon the earth. That lenient autumn bright is easy on the eyes, rather than the bold July sun that charges directly onto the landscape. I’m down at the Gunnison River, sometimes abbreviated to “the Gunny,” soaking in the daybreak.
Perched on a friendly rock, I soak my feet in the Gunnison’s waters. Scoured over the eons into contours that fit like a chair, the rock gives me a perch to watch the river’s water flow ever downstream.
On patrol, I check wilderness bathrooms, campsites, hikers with permits and make note of anything special. But there is usually enough time to soak in the canyon and river; just the Gunny and me.
It’s an old story. Storm systems gather moisture off of the ocean or sea. They bring the water to the continents to drop it as rain or snow. The water finds its way to a river, and it flows downward, back to the sea. The story is at least as old as the Paleozoic.
That rhythm of the water cycle appears to be out of whack. Maybe it’s the 2 million years that the canyon has been carved, but the Gunnison feels tired on my feet. The stingy storms of this past winter and paltry summer thunderstorms have lowered the river’s waters.
Where are we going with the water that we have? Some hydrologists might argue that Colorado has a lot of water. When comparing the per capita (per person) water use here to other locations, it’s hard to tell how carefully we manage our water.
Searching the U.S. Geological Survey website, it becomes evident that total water use in Montrose County, per person, is rather high. The average Montrose County resident uses 694 gallons of water per day, compared to Denver (165) or everyone’s favorite whipping boy, Las Vegas (478). Breaking it down, it’s possible to take out industrial, agricultural and other uses, and the Montrose numbers drop. The average individual here uses 9.13 gallons per day, compared to Denver (163) and Las Vegas (410). These numbers are from 2015.
Maybe there is a bigger picture. I visited with Steve Anderson, manager of the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association. We talked about the Colorado Water Plan, water banking, drought contingency plans. “What keeps you up at night?” I ask.
Anderson is thoughtful. He tells me there are not many young farmers, here or elsewhere. The succession of families and people who want to continue to work the land is draining out like last winter’s snows. It takes little time to drive a car from Main Street and Townsend Avenue, in any direction, and you will arrive at an open field under cultivation. Go straight west on Highway 90 and you’ll encounter the first field in two minutes. It’s on your left.
He wrestles with questions of open space and the economic viability of farm land. Can all of this last? The Gunnison Tunnel, which supplies water to those fields, takes water from the Gunnison. The kind of communities Montrose, Olathe and Delta become depends on the balance of water, population and agriculture.
Their rural character visibly depends on the water — wide open spaces, the feeling of freedom, and a ready connection to the land.
Likewise, the Gunnison River sustains all that in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. The living canyon, all of the life within, depends on the balance of water, population and protection. The river as lifeblood is the foundation of both worlds. The viability of both depends on this lifeblood.
The question of sustainability may or may not be included in the ongoing discussion of water use, water rights, who-gets-what, and what’s-left-out. What we become depends on what we value most. Maybe Anderson’s question (can all of this last?) would keep any of us up at night.
Back at the river, a raucous jay squawks away at me. The breeze has picked up. The shoreline grasses wave and the water in the pools ripples in the gusts. This respite is coming to a close. Duties are done and I must return.
I have one last swig of water; one last bite of chocolate. I wipe my feet and shove them into my boots. They seem to bark in protest. Pulling away from the shore, I glance back at the waters of the Gunny, and breathe a prayer. May its lifeblood roll on. May it always be so.
Paul Zaenger has been a supervisory park ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park since 1993. Other park assignments include Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
