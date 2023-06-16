Every year the Montrose Recreation Foundation puts on the Black Canyon Triathlon, but this year the foundation has created a triathlon for paddle boarding, mountain biking and trail running fans. 

The first ever San Juan Trail Tri will take place at Ridgway State Park on Sunday, June 25. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?