Every year the Montrose Recreation Foundation puts on the Black Canyon Triathlon, but this year the foundation has created a triathlon for paddle boarding, mountain biking and trail running fans.
The first ever San Juan Trail Tri will take place at Ridgway State Park on Sunday, June 25.
Sara Slusarski became chairman for the foundation last year. She has co-planned the new triathlon, which was a goal for her when she stepped into this chair position.
“One of the things I really wanted to do was get another fundraiser on the books,” said Slusarksi. After deliberating on what type of fundraiser, they decided it was “better to stick with what we know best.”
The annual Black Canyon Triathlon boasts around 150 participants and has been going for over two decades.
The money raised at these triathlons is mainly used by the foundation for Fee Assistance programs at the Montrose Recreation District.
Those who qualify for WIC, LEAP, Medicaid or other assistance programs are eligible for fee assistance for MRD’s programs and facility passes, some scholarships covering up to half of the cost.
These programs go along with the foundation’s mission: to expand recreational opportunities in Montrose, especially for youth.
For the San Juan Trail Tri, part of the proceeds will go to Voyager Youth out of Ridgway, a nonprofit that develops enrichment and prevention education programs. Voyager is one of the partners for the triathlon.
“We’re excited to bring in that San Juan region,” shared Slusarski, “and get people from those communities involved too.”
The 5K run and 3K paddle portion of the race takes place at the Ridgway State Park. The mountain biking portion, which will be a 12K ride, takes participants across the highway — with Colorado State Patrol assistance — to the RAT trails.
Slusarksi compared this to the Black Canyon route where participants swim at the rec pool, as well as ride/run on a paved course.
Because of this, Slusarksi recommends that you have intermediate experience of the mountain bike course ahead of time since it can be “a little bit challenging” otherwise.
While the foundation hopes it is a fun event, said the triathlon planner, “We want it to be a safe event.”
The San Juan Trail Tri expects about 100 participants, although the cap is at 150. People are coming from Durango, Ouray, Telluride, and even as far north as Delta and Grand Junction.
According to Slusarki, they even sent word out to the eastern half of the state.
You can register online up until the day before the event, June 24. Ages are 12 and up, although those from 12 to 16 must participate on a team due to the challenge level of the mountain bike trail and since there are no different course lengths for different ages.
Registration fees range depending on your age and whether you compete solo or decide to grab your hiking buddies and give it a shot together. Park fees are included in the sign-up fee.
However, people will need to bring their own equipment. Don’t have any or don’t have someone to borrow from? The foundation is also partnering with Montrose Surf + Cycle to rent out equipment and provide race assistance.
Montrose Surf + Cycle can be contacted at 970-249-8730 or found at 245 West Main St.
If you are interested in just watching, you can pay and enter the park at the Dallas Creek entrance.
Afterwards will be a short award ceremony, and the triathlon happens to fall on the same day as the Ridgway Fete De La Musique festival full of live music to celebrate the Summer Solstice. This free event runs from 4 to 9:30 p.m. with Hartwell Park in Ridgway as its center.
“[This] can be an all day event in Ridgway for those looking to participate in all that," Slusarski said.
To register and view the course maps, visit https://sanjuantrailtri.com/. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. Packet pickup is Saturday, June 24 in the Dallas Creek parking lot from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
To find out more about Voyager, visit https://www.voyageryouth.org/.