Blessed by light, especially in the early morning or later afternoon, the days of middle August begin the time of year when precious hues on the land take on vibrant shades that reach all the way into autumn. Travel to the mid-elevations, Owl Creek Pass, Uncompahgre Plateau, Highway 50 to Gunnison, and interrogate the landscape for this color. You might be disappointed in a parched year like this.
For true tones and tints, the sun’s low level will help you spot late summer flowers that we regularly miss. But roaring off the landscape, like a rocket lifting off the launch pad, is a bush sporting brilliant yellow clusters like dazzling bundles of fire. Despite the drought, these bushes have a hardiness to sustain them, to give them success for the long haul.
Some of us might prefer less resilience in the rubber rabbitbrush. The scientific name is Chrysothamnus nauseosus. Chryso (Greek) means gold; thamnus translates to shrub. You can probably figure out what nauseosus becomes in English. Some people can be severely allergic to the flower’s pollen.
The stems of the bush are more than a little rubbery, which led researchers to study it beginning in 1904. Rubber restrictions in World War II renewed scientific investigations, but the amount that could be produced from the plant was limited.
New interest materialized in the 1980s as a National Science Foundation grant provided for a study of various subspecies. The C. nauseosus cross pollinates with similar shrubs giving rise to many varieties; at least 25. Previous studies left those out.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Forest Service teamed up and they collected plant samples from 31 sites across four states. They had a large area to choose from; the plants are ever-present across the west from Mexico to Canada.
The results were still not promising. The study confirmed previous reports that maybe as much as 7% of the stems would yield some type of rubber. You won’t drive your new vehicle off the car dealership lot with the latest rabbitbrush tires anytime soon, but researchers are looking at the plants to provide hypoallergenic rubber for those who have latex allergies. . . ironic.
As a drought-tolerant plant, a commercial source of rubber could be successful in the American southwest. You can see the flexibility in the stems on warm windy days as they wave back and forth in the heat.
Resilience: The act of rebounding or springing back, elasticity. Digital definitions are pretty much the same. I went to an old fashion dictionary; a century old. It included this: possessing the power of recovery.
Maybe rabbitbrush has some superpower. It’s among the first plants to take root on disturbed soils, it returns quickly after a fire, it makes sugars through photosynthesis without losing much of moisture and it makes millions of seeds that fly away quickly.
A 10-year study looked at the summer thunderstorm pattern and found that E. nauseosus (now in the genus Ericameria) when more fully grown, can survive reasonably well when the monsoonal moisture of July and August dries up. It can live very close to neighbors and still survive. It can endure in a variety of soils and still survive.
The key adaptation is that it grows a sturdy, anchoring tap root. This root may reach deep into the earth, up to 20 feet, to sustain it through consecutive dry and hot summers. Many other plants are not able to make it through summer droughts. This is the third monsoonal season in a row that we have had below average rainfall for July and August.
The books aren’t closed on the traditional monsoonal moisture tap for this summer, but it doesn’t look promising. You can see the stress on the plants along the roads mentioned above. Even rabbitbrush has curtailed flowering.
But it will endure. Resilience is very sought after these days. A corporate head was asked about it in a recent Harvard Business Review article. Does it make a difference? “More than education, more than experience, more than training, a person’s level of resilience will determine who succeeds and who fails.”
Perhaps we cling to the idea of resilience to reassure ourselves that we will survive our challenges. But we can’t really see results until after the testing is over. Understanding our point in time right now means that, like scientists looking at rabbitbrush, we won’t know about thriving until the stress is past.
Those rabbitbrush studies are multi-year, showing that E. nauseosus has the superpower of recovery. How about us?
Paul Zaenger has been a supervisory park ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park since 1993. Other park assignments include Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
