This is a terrific time to plan to grow!
I always hate to take down the Christmas tree and pack everything away for another year. It’s a little depressing in a way. But then the gardening catalogues start arriving in the mail and my thoughts quickly turn to the upcoming gardening season and I suddenly move on to the excitement of another season.
I eagerly flip through the pages of colorful pictures to see what’s new in anticipation of finding the unusual, and exciting. It’s almost like Christmas all over again.
Of course the catalogs are full of flowers and vegetables that are bigger, or more colorful and flavorful than ever, but I must admit, I’m frequently skeptical. However, how are you going to know unless you try a few of them? So on cold, snowy days, I take time to figure out what and where I want to plant. And I always like to order early before they sell out or just in case something is backordered. With that said, I still try to buy local whenever possible, but browsing through the catalogs is an easy way to help me decide what I want to put on my shopping list this spring.
I also find that browsing through the gardening catalogs in my spare time during the winter gives me a different perspective compared to walking through the garden center on a spring shopping spree. After all, how many of us have been in the garden center and see a plant with an unusual color or shape and just have to have it. Then we get home and aimlessly walk around trying to find a suitable place to plant it. I know, that isn’t always so bad, but I find I’m a bit more focused in the winter when I have time to think about how I can make something work. I can also think about what worked or didn’t work last season and what I need to replace or what I should avoid.
Perhaps you’re one who spends a lot of time in your yard in the evenings. If so, you might want to consider adding some white flowerers. White flowers just seem to stand out in darker conditions and bring it to life. Frequently, plants that bloom at night have a wonderful fragrance, so that can be a little extra bonus. This would be a good time to make a list of those plants.
Have you thought about planting an herb garden or adding some new herbs? Perhaps a fragrant garden filled with great scented plants could be your garden goal this year. If so, what better time than now to do a little homework about your choices? This is also a good time to think about color, shape, and texture in your garden. Browsing through photos definitely helps.
Be a bit cautious though when considering the new. Take time to read about what type of soil and moisture the plant prefers, and note the number of days it may take a variety to produce fruit. Our last spring frost is usually around May 12. Fall frost often arrives about October 7, so buy and plant accordingly. There’s a little wiggle room though. Many times seeds can be started indoors while other times young plants can be set out under floating row covers to help extend the growing time. Nonetheless, you’ll definitely want to make sure your plant has enough time to grow and mature in your USDA zone 5b or 6a garden.
I always like to look on line and check out what’s new with Plant Select. If you’re new to the area, you’ve got to check out the Plant Select website! These plants are chosen as Plant Select plants because they are proven winners for growing in our climate and soils, and are as tough as they are gorgeous. Most of their plants are even drought tolerant, which is definitely a good thing! Many of these plants are native to Colorado, which is an additional bonus. Plant Select plants are so great that I’ll write an article just about them in the near future.
So, have I convinced you? What are you waiting for? Why not brighten up these winter days by checking out some gardening catalogs or browse the Plant select choices? It’s a great way to usher in a Happy New Year!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a Colorado Advanced Master Gardener, ISA-certified arborist and Certified Pesticide Applicator.
