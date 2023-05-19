Montrose County residents don’t have to drive, or even ride, far to find diverse mountain biking terrain suitable for all skill levels, Whether you’re bringing the kids for a quick ride by the river or looking for a serious descent with awesome views, Montrose has you covered with trails largely maintained by the local chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association. And, if you’re looking to mix it up, Ridgway and Delta offer their own cool trails nearby that are well worth a day trip.

With the season in full swing, we caught up with COPMOBA Montrose Uncompahgre Trails Chair Garry Baker and member Nicole Albrecht to learn about some fun local rides and trails worth a trip.



