Montrose County residents don’t have to drive, or even ride, far to find diverse mountain biking terrain suitable for all skill levels, Whether you’re bringing the kids for a quick ride by the river or looking for a serious descent with awesome views, Montrose has you covered with trails largely maintained by the local chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association. And, if you’re looking to mix it up, Ridgway and Delta offer their own cool trails nearby that are well worth a day trip.
With the season in full swing, we caught up with COPMOBA Montrose Uncompahgre Trails Chair Garry Baker and member Nicole Albrecht to learn about some fun local rides and trails worth a trip.
Montrose County
Buzzard Gulch
Located near Spring Creek, with parking off Dave Wood Road, the Buzzard Gulch trail system offers primarily beginner and intermediate single and double-track trails about 15 minutes from downtown. Baker said he enjoys the system for its fun descents, and one of his favorite routes is combining the green (beginner) Rusty Buckets trail with the blue (intermediate) Vulture Rim.
The Whole Uncolada
A take of Moab’s famous “The Whole Enchilada,” this roughly 20-mile descent starts on the Uncompahgre Plateau and drops over 3,500 vertical feet before spitting riders out at the Buzzard Gulch system. It’s a mix of single and double track with some parts fit for motorized access, and Baker said beginners won’t have a good time. However, intermediate and advanced riders can find the trailhead and parking near the intersection of Dave Wood and Divide Road on Forest Service land.
Sunset Mesa
The Whole Uncolada may not be the place to take the kids (unless they’re seasoned riders) but the Sunset Mesa/ Riverbottom trails within riding distance from downtown definitely are. This short riverside network of green and blue trails is suitable for newer riders and even includes a few paved trails.
Electric Hills
MUT’s newest project, the Electric Hills trail system will eventually boast 17 miles of singletrack for intermediate and advanced riders. But, Baker said, about 13 are ready to ride. The trails are right near Highway 90, and according to Baker “You can really fly on these descents.”
Peach Valley
These trails near Olathe are primarily for motorized access, according to Albrecht, but she loves them for the enduro-style riding they offer. Her favorite trail in the system is Black Ridge, which she described as a “ bombing technical descent on an exposed ridgeline with sweeping views of the valley. You have to earn it with a tough climb on either Wave Road or Eagle Road, but it's entirely worth it. Finishing the trail on Mystery Ditch is an added bonus at the end of Black Ridge as it descends through a smooth and winding arroyo.”
Ridgway and Delta
If you’re looking to branch out, but don’t want to commit to driving to Grand Junction or Durango, neighboring counties offer fun trails within a short drive from downtown Montrose
Ridgway Area Trails
Baker explained the RAT trails, with thematic names like “Rat Trap” and “The Big Cheese,” started off as an unsanctioned network of rider-created trails that are now maintained by the town’s COPMOBA chapter. The system offers stunning views of the mountains and Ridgway Reservoir and offers a combination of technical and flowy trails.
From the parking lot on County Road 10, riders can climb the switchback-laden “Big Cheese” to reach fun and fast descents. The Plagueround, Karni Mata and Ratical are some of Baker’s favorites. And, across from the network, a paved trail traces the river connecting the Town of Ridgway to Ridgway State Park.
Sidewinder
Baker warned this motorized trail near Delta isn’t for the faint of heart — or for completing on particularly hot days, as riders have been known to get heat stroke or exhaustion. But, he said the 19-mile black (advanced) trail has “a little bit of flow, tons of ups and downs and a lot of chunk.” Just don’t say we didn’t warn you — and please, bring more water than you think you need.
