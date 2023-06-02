Fleets of paddleboards will soon take to local waters, with people looking to enjoy the fresh runoff flowing from the San Juan mountains, whether that’s on the river or the lake.
With this warmer weather, and related high water levels, local businesses and state parks have advice for those looking to get into the paddleboard game.
Prime spots for river surfing and SUPing
SOL Paddle Boards, based out of Telluride, has been making a variety of boards since 2011, with over a dozen types of boards on the market currently.
Owner and founder of the company, Johnny Lombino, has a couple of spots marked out for early summer.
Trout Lake south of Telluride, off Colorado 145, is one place he noted as great for getting out on the water.
There’s plenty of nearby river routes as well for those specifically interested in flowing water.
For year-round paddling Lombino says you can hit the Colorado River where it flows near Moab, but this time of year there’s another river nearby to enjoy.
“Some great day trips are on the Uncompahgre River from Escalante Canyon to Whitewater,” remarked Lombino.
From the town of Ridgway down to the reservoir is another great trip on the Uncompahgre, said SOL’s founder. This trip can take around an hour, depending on weather and water conditions.
As the weather gets warmer, late into summer, is when Lombino said there will be plenty of high-mountain, high-elevation lakes to get out on.
“I generally tend to hit the water this time of year during the warmest part of the day,” said Lombino. “The days are so long and there’s just so much fantastic time to go paddling.”
Hollis Brake, store manager for Montrose Surf + Cycle, explained that paddleboarding has expanded into two categories. While SUPing (Stand-up paddleboarding) used to encompass all recreation activities on a paddleboard, it now refers to heading out onto flatwater or down the river, usually on an inflatable board.
River surfing — the type enjoyed at Montrose’s very own Water Sports Park — has become its own category, with different boards, equipment and safety tips.
Luckily, Brake has recommendations on the best spots for both activities.
“People do lower Gunnison (River) a lot,” said Brake, noting specifically the route from Gunnison’s Pleasure Park down to the Colorado 65 bridge.
“It’s not private property so you can do that safely, and I won’t get anybody in trouble,” he joked, and Montrose Surf + Cycle has maps of those lower Gunnison areas for anyone interested.
“The river, I mean it can be dangerous, but it can also be really fun for families and different levels of abilities. There’s just some awareness that you wanna have,” said Brake, stressing safety when diving into water activities while the river levels are so high.
One main tip from the river surfer is that ankle leashes are meant for trips onto flatwater, such as ponds or lakes. In rivers and moving water, it is important to have a retractable leash that clips to your PFD (personal flotation device) or belt, which can be easily disconnected if need be.
Lombino speaks highly of SOL’s relationship with Brake, and values his read on the river: “He has his hand on the pulse. He’s an instructor for surfing. He’s a wealth of knowledge.”
In fact, Brake helped SOL design a few of its boards.
A few years ago, explained Brake, the board maker wanted to create a few river surfing-specific boards.
“I was shaping boards and worked with one of their employees, and we came up with a couple of different designs.”
At Montrose Surf +Cycle, Brake sells and rents boards, and also offers some repair services.
Starting in July and running until August, the local shop also plans to offer free surf nights on Wednesdays at the water sports park, where they will provide rental gear and instructors to help teach river safety.
The Montrose shop also offers river surfing and SUP lessons.
“We offer lessons for a lot of this stuff at a pretty affordable price,” said Brake. “You can kinda get to a higher level in the sport really quick if you get taught something from somebody else versus just kinda going out and trying to figure it out.”
The shop's surf-van can be found at Riverbottom Park on Friday through Sunday afternoons.
More popular spots for paddleboards
Brake and Lombino both pointed to Ridgway Reservoir as a popular place to go SUPing.
Ridgway State Park recently received a grant for reaching out to youth groups in order to “give them the opportunity to recreate and try out the sport (paddleboarding),” said park manager John Freeborn.
This grant from the Colorado Parks Foundation allowed the state park to buy some new gear, including 17 new paddleboards, which boosts their fleet to a solid 28.
Last year the park purchased floating wheelchairs to increase its outreach.
While these boards are reserved for school field trips and educational purposes, RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service out of Ridgway — independent of the park — rents out paddleboards for those looking to try the sport out on the reservoir.
This year, the fly shop will begin offering these services June 10. Freeborn shares that they typically set up down at the Dallas Creek section of the park and at the swim beach at Dutch Charlie, which are popular spots for paddleboarding.
The park manager also noted that the Fourth of July unsurprisingly kicks off their busiest SUPing season, with holidays and weekends being the most crowded.
“Anytime is good,” said Freeborn on the best time of year for SUPing. “If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the day and you’re pretty novice … I would say right around the first part of July.”
While the reservoir promises beautiful mountain views, paddlers can also head north for a fun experience on the water.
Daniel Roman, owner of Western Slope SUP in Hotchkiss, recommended Delta County's Crawford State Park.
"That's our favorite place to paddle," he said, and the park's location near the North Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park means people can spend half a day paddling, then explore some of the canyon.
His company, which can be found at westernslopesup.com, even offers full-moon paddles at the state park, including one tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Roman also said there are a handful of lakes on the Grand Mesa — the most famous of which is Island Lake — which paddlers can find by driving on Highway 65 until they see one they like.
If you plan on exploring the local lakes on a board, however, there are a few important things to note.
Aside from a PFD, a sound-producing device, such as a whistle, is required on your board as well, stated Freeborn.
“You have to have your name and address written on your vessel," he advised, "someplace permanently.”
“SUPing I think is a little easier to get into and maybe a little less intimidating ‘cause you can just go to a pond or a lake and, like, try it out. It’s not a real high-skilled entry,” said Brake. “There’s still some safety stuff to pay attention to, but for the most part flatwater is pretty safe.”
“People can still have a lot of fun right now when choosing the right paddle places for the time of year,” emphasized Lombino, who says you can always reach SOL at 970-728-1417 or email him directly at johnny@solpaddle.com for advice and information.
Brake said that Montrose Surf + Cycle, located at 245 West Main St., is also always available to help you plan your future trips out on the water.
“We try to be really helpful and give people information when they need it and it’s not a spot where, like, you have to buy something to figure out where to go to float. We wanna help people out and get people out in nature having fun.”