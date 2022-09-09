Tips from the Posse By Mark Rackay

Sometimes Scott overloads his pack and pockets with survival gear, but he is a pretty good guy to have along on a hunting trip. (Mark Rackay/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I have a fellow posse member, and a good friend outside of the posse, who carries the survival pack to the extreme. Whenever you head out for an outing with him, you don’t need to bring anything, as he has duplicates of everything. For our purposes here, we’ll call him Scott.

When not on a mission up in the hills, Scott wears those special pants with all the pockets. These are the same pants we had as kids where you carried all your toys, baseball equipment, camping gear, and food in the pockets, only his are the adult version.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?