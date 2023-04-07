More families are looking for alternative education for their children and Montrose County School District’s newest campus — the Outer Range campus — is a prime example of what this schooling can look like. Opened just a few short months ago in December, the Outer Range campus offers alternative schooling for young students, as well as outdoor experiences for older students.
While programming through the school district that follows an outdoor education model started at the beginning of the current school year, the Outer Range is expecting to have almost double the students for next year.
According to Outer Range principal Keely Vaughan, the school’s mission is to endorse joyful, shared experiences created to awaken and inspire, all while looking to shift what education can look like for Montrose.
Outer Range offers Alpine Start, a preschool program that is an extension of MCSD’s Early Childhood Center. Alpine Start provides two licensed preschool classrooms which can serve up to 15 students each.
Vaughan said that when the outdoor preschool began in August it boasted 24 preschoolers. Now the campus has reached current capacity with 28 preschoolers and 20 kindergarteners who attend Yurtergarten — what the school’s website refers to as a ”nature-based kindergarten.”
The outdoor campus has already reached capacity for the 2023-2024 school year as well, even with 20 new preschool and 15 new early elementary spots added to better serve the demand of families interested in outdoor or alternative education.
Outer Range has two elementary cohorts, in addition to their public kindergarten, that serve students from ages 5 to 7 and 6 to 8, as the school moves away from single grade level classes.
“One of the reasons we chose to move to a cohort model is so we can continue to welcome in new full-time students from various ages as we grow,” Vaughan explained.
Vaughan also said that the school is opening a small middle school cohort that will serve less than 20 students. Outer Range will continue to offer their elective through Montrose High School, Timberline Coalition. This year they have 10 part-time high school students through Timberline, but they will offer two sections of this elective next year.
“We are looking at getting to know about 70 new families next year. Relationships are at the heart of our mission,” said Vaughan. “The best way we can prepare is by maintaining our strong connection with our current families, and finding ways to get to know our new members so that the learning experiences we design keep our students at the center and continue to be responsive to their needs.”
Due to this tremendous growth, Outer Range is hiring an early elementary, middle school, and high school educator. The school is also hiring several support staff members, including a secretary.
Another big change coming to Outer Range next year is universal preschool. Alpine Start is a tuition-based preschool which, according to Vaughan, “allows for sustainability.”
However, universal preschool is now an option that assists with tuition costs for qualifying families . The state-funded program pays up to 15 hours of preschool per week for eligible 4-year-olds.
Outer Range serves Montrose in two other main ways: through community programs during spring and summer breaks and by collaborating on school field trips that revolve around outdoor experiences.
“It is exciting to think about growing our community and being able to continue to learn alongside one another,” expressed Vaughan. “We hope that families that do not have full-time students with us yet, consider joining us during a community program and stay connected as we grow year to year.”
Those interested in learning more about universal preschool may go to its page on the Colorado Department of Early Childhood website. More information on Outer Range can also be found on MCSD’s website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone