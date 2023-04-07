Outer Range campus to almost double size for 2023-24 school year

Outer Range students Lloyd Taylor "LT" and Faya Flemming enjoy a day learning outside through their school. (Courtesy Photo/Keely Vaughan)

More families are looking for alternative education for their children and Montrose County School District’s newest campus — the Outer Range campus — is a prime example of what this schooling can look like. Opened just a few short months ago in December, the Outer Range campus offers alternative schooling for young students, as well as outdoor experiences for older students. 

While programming through the school district that follows an outdoor education model started at the beginning of the current school year, the Outer Range is expecting to have almost double the students for next year.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?