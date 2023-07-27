After opening its doors just last December, Outer Range, a public school under the Montrose County School District, is already expanding due to popular demand. 

The school provides a different type of learning environment than traditional classrooms, which so many families have embraced that school district officials say the campus will need to keep growing. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?