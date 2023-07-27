After opening its doors just last December, Outer Range, a public school under the Montrose County School District, is already expanding due to popular demand.
The school provides a different type of learning environment than traditional classrooms, which so many families have embraced that school district officials say the campus will need to keep growing.
“We are here to create more outdoor learning opportunities, additional options for alternative education, remove barriers to accessing the outdoors, and to support our community and growing outdoor industry,” reads the school’s enrollment guide for the upcoming school year.
Principal Keely Vaughan, who spoke to the Daily Press in April, said the school’s mission is to endorse joyful, shared experiences created to awaken and inspire, all while looking to shift what education can look like for Montrose.
Highlights include Yurtergarten — what the school’s website refers to as a ”nature-based kindergarten,” and learning experiences in places like Riverbottom Park and the Ute Indian Museum.
Last year, Outer Range served 28 preschoolers, 22 yurtergarteners, and 14 high school students through Timberline Coalition, an elective program for older kids.
This year, the campus will more than double in size as the school adds two mixed-age cohorts for elementary schoolers between 5 and 8 years old, a founding 6th and 7th-grade middle school cohort and a second Timberline Coalition cohort.
According to School District Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins, the school will serve around 35 half and full-day preschoolers, 42 elementary students, 20 middle schoolers and 28 high school students per semester.
Grouping students together in age “bands”, rather than in a single-age level, gives each student more flexibility to grow and learn at their own pace, according to the guide.
Jenkins said Outer Range also focuses on “place-based” learning where students can build deeper connections with their environment and community, whether that’s at Riverbottom for the preschool students or at a National Park or trip to Moab for the older kids.
As the school’s popularity keeps growing, he said, the campus will expand at a sustainable pace to meet this demand as much as possible.
“We plan to continue expanding each year to serve students Pre-K through 12th grade to give Montrose and Olathe students another alternative pathway to graduation and beyond,” he said via email.
How students get into Outer Range through the school district depends on their grade level: families of preschool students could apply via Colorado’s Universal Preschool program, while elementary students were selected through a lottery system and middle schoolers went through an application process.
According to Jenkins, Timberline Coalition is open to students in grades 10 through 12 at any school district high school and still has spaces open.
